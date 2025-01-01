ST. TIMOTHY'S ONLINE CHRISTMAS AUCTION

🎁 Sponsor a St. Timothy's Teacher Switch

✨ Donated by St. Timothy’s Classical Academy





📦 Item Description:

Get ready to shake things up with this one-of-a-kind auction item: a Teacher Swap Experience! Whether you're a student, parent, or educator, let's have some memorable fun as teachers switch classrooms for the afternoon.





Miss Richmond teaching Phys. Ed or how about Dr. Klaassen with the Kinders for the afternoon? It’s a great way to celebrate your favourite educators, build camaraderie, and make unforgettable memories. Make your bid and let the swapping begin!





This donation will be eligible for a tax receipt.





🛍️ Retail Value: priceless joy