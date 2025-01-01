ST. TIMOTHY'S ONLINE CHRISTMAS AUCTION

Hosted by
🎁 Mini Golf Experience for 4
✨ Donated by Mini Golf Gardens
📦 Item Description: Treat your family or friend group (admission for four adults) to a fun outing at Ottawa’s Best Miniature Golf Course! Mini Golf Gardens is fun for all ages and skill levels. Whether it's practicing your putting or enjoying the beautifully landscaped courses, everyone will enjoy themselves!
🛍️ Retail Value: $70
https://www.minigolfgardens.com/
🎁 Senators Hockey Tickets
✨ Donated by Francis HVAC Services
📦 Item Description: 2 Tickets to the March 19, 2026 Senators vs. NY Islanders game in section 208 row B seats 17 and 18.
🛍️ Retail Value: $300
🎁 Boathouse Cafe Gift Card
✨ Donated by Boathouse Cafe
📦 Item Description: Enjoy the tranquil peace of the Rideau River at the Boathouse Cafe, located at the Burritts Rapids Locks.
🛍️ Retail Value: $50
https://www.theboathousecafe.ca/
🎁 Amazing Game and Amazon Gift Card ($25)
✨ Donated by a St. Timothy's Parent
📦 Item Description:
Amazon Gift Card ($25)
Buy what you need for a fun family game night.
Wingspan is a competitive bird-collection, engine-building game for 1-5 players. You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your aviary.
🛍️ Retail Value: $130
🎁 Sponsor a St. Timothy's Teacher Switch
✨ Donated by St. Timothy’s Classical Academy
📦 Item Description:
Get ready to shake things up with this one-of-a-kind auction item: a Teacher Swap Experience! Whether you're a student, parent, or educator, let's have some memorable fun as teachers switch classrooms for the afternoon.
Miss Richmond teaching Phys. Ed or how about Dr. Klaassen with the Kinders for the afternoon? It’s a great way to celebrate your favourite educators, build camaraderie, and make unforgettable memories. Make your bid and let the swapping begin!
This donation will be eligible for a tax receipt.
🛍️ Retail Value: priceless joy
🎁 Sponsor a St. Timothy’s Dress Down Day
✨ Donated by St. Timothy’s Classical Academy
📦 Item Description:
Bid on this gift for the staff and students of St. Timothy's, a dress down day. Students trade the usual school uniform for their favourite comfy clothes with this coveted Dress Down Day Pass! Whether it’s jeans, hoodies, or your coziest tee, this pass will get students and staff a rare and valued casual clothing day.
This donation will be eligible for a tax receipt.
🛍️ Retail Value: priceless joy
🎁 $100 Gift Card for SGA Signs
✨ Donated by SGA Signs
📦 Item Description:
Customize your own gifts this holiday season with engraved ornaments or custom mugs with the grandkids picture on it! SGA offers lots of gifting options.
Could also be the perfect gift for the entrepreneur, teacher, or coach in your life. SGA offers services for various business use and award recognition.
SGA Signs specializes in custom signs and awards, engravings and more. This auction item is one (1) $100 gift card.
Thank you to SGA Signs for their contribution. Visit their website for all services available: https://sgasigns.com/
🛍️ Retail Value: $100
🎁 Service voucher for 1 adult and 1 child haircut, 2 superhero headbands
✨ Donated by Susan Mirzazadeh and Angelita&Co
📦 Item Description:
Susan is a seasoned hair dresser and is offering two (2) services from her home studio in Bells Corners - one (1) adult haircut and one (1) child haircut.
Angelita&Co has donated two (2) headbands that are sure to be the ultimate fusion of fashion and superhero fandom. Follow her fashions @angelita.and.co on Instagram.
🛍️ Retail Value: $144
🎁 Lakomka Deli Gift Card $200, 1 simmer pot, set of two (2) coasters
✨ Donated by Lakomka Deli - European and International Delicatessen, Orange you Glad, and Midnight Knits
📦 Item Description:
Perfect for holiday hosting!
Up for grabs is a $200 gift card to Lakomka - known for the best caviar and smoked fish in Ottawa. Lakomka has an excellent selection of deli meats and salamis, artisan bread, perogies and pelmeni, teas and decadent chocolates, imported from more than 20 European countries.
Nothing smells like Christmas more than citrus and spice – an Orange you Glad simmer pot will do just that.
Protect your table in style with a set of two (2) crocheted coasters from Midnight Knits.
Thank you to our donors:
Lakomka:
Victoria and Erica, Orange you Glad: @orangeyougladottawa on Instagram
Julia, Midnight Knits: @midnight_knits on Instagram
🛍️ Retail Value: $216
🎁 Artisanal Basket by Sandra Naufal
✨ Donated by Sandra Naufal
📦 Item Description:
Sandra Naufal is a decorative artist specializing in home decor items and paintings. She has generously donated a curated basket including:
Thanks to Sandra for her contribution and you can check out more of her work here: https://www.artworkbysandranaufal.com
🛍️ Retail Value: $125 (first picture is the auction items)
🎁 Handcrafted Coffee Lover’s Set
✨ Donated by Birdy Bee Pottery and Midnight Knits
📦 Item Description:
Elevate your morning ritual with this artisanal Pottery Pour-Over Coffee Set, perfect for those who savour every sip. This beautifully curated auction item includes:
Each piece is thoughtfully made, combining function with charm—ideal for coffee enthusiasts, pottery lovers, or anyone who appreciates a mindful start to the day. Bid now to bring home this one-of-a-kind set and turn your coffee break into a work of art.
Thank you to our donors:
Bridget, Birdy Bee Pottery:
@birdybeepottery on Instagram
Julia, Midnight Knits: @midnight_knits on Instagram
🛍️ Retail Value: $100
🎁Tea Time Bundle
✨ Donated by Nurture with Botanics, Midnight Knits, and a St. Timothy’s Grandmother
📦 Item Description:
Treat yourself or a fellow tea lover to this charming Tea Package, perfect for slow mornings, afternoon breaks, or cozy evenings. This delightful item includes:
Whether you're steeping solo or hosting a tea party, this package brings warmth, comfort, and a touch of charm to every cup. Bid now and steep your way into serenity!
Thank you to our donors:
Lashawna, Nurture with Botanics nurturewithbotanics.com
Julia, Midnight Knits @midnight_knits on Instagram
Suzan R
🛍️ Retail Value: $55
🎁 Custom Digital Illustration for 2!
✨ Donated by Nikki Lynn Art
📦 Item Description:
Capture a special bond with this unique Digital Portrait for Two from Nikki Lynn Art, perfect for couples, best friends, siblings, or any dynamic duo! This auction item offers a custom-made illustration created from your favourite photo, tailored to reflect your personalities and style - option for two (2) people or (2) animals or a combination.
Whether you're commemorating a milestone or gifting something heartfelt, this one-of-a-kind artwork is a beautiful way to celebrate connection. Bid now and turn memories into masterpieces!
Thank you to our donor:
Nikki Lynn Art; see more of her work on her website https://nikkilynn.art
🛍️ Retail Value: $200
🎁 Festive Flair Bundle – African Print Pillow & Christmas Card Set
✨ Donated by Chidima Dezigns
📦 Item Description:
Celebrate the season with a vibrant blend of culture and holiday cheer from Chidima Dezigns! This unique auction item features:
Whether you're decorating your home or sending heartfelt messages, this package brings seasonal joy! Bid now to make your holidays both cozy and colourful!
Thank you Chidima for her donation. You can check out more of her creations on Instagram @chidimadezigns
🛍️ Retail Value: $80
🎁 ‘Welcome’ Sign Fenceboard #1
✨ Made by a Student of
St. Timothy’s
📦 Item Description:
Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply want to add warmth to your entry space, this sign is a cheerful way to greet guests. Hand painted by one of our own students - we are grateful for her talent and generosity. Bid now and bring home a little extra hospitality!
Size: approx 68.5" by 5.25"
Letter colour: white
🛍️ Retail Value: $20
🎁 ‘Welcome’ Sign Fenceboard #2
✨ Made by a Student of
St. Timothy’s
📦 Item Description:
Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply want to add warmth to your entry space, this sign is a cheerful way to greet guests. Hand painted by one of our own students - we are grateful for her talent and generosity. Bid now and bring home a little extra hospitality!
Size: approx 68" by 5.25"
Letter colour: black
🛍️ Retail Value: $20
🎁 Porcelain Earrings #1
✨ Donated by Flourish Stonewear
📦 Item Description:
Add a touch of timeless charm to your jewelry collection with this stunning pair of handcrafted porcelain earrings from Flourish Stonewear. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding flair to your everyday look, these earrings are designed to dazzle.
Flourish Stonewear designs are created with porcelain, stonewear, glazes, and 22k gold and white gold lustre. All are handmade with slight variations adding to the uniqueness of their jewellery.
Thank you to our donor Larra! You can visit Flourish Stonewear’s website for more of her creations: www.flourishstonewear.com
🛍️ Retail Value: $60
🎁 Porcelain Earrings #2
✨ Donated by Flourish Stonewear
📦 Item Description:
Add a touch of timeless charm to your jewelry collection with this stunning pair of handcrafted porcelain earrings from Flourish Stonewear. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding flair to your everyday look, these earrings are designed to dazzle.
Flourish Stonewear designs are created with porcelain, stonewear, glazes, and 22k gold and white gold lustre. All are handmade with slight variations adding to the uniqueness of their jewellery.
Thank you to our donor Larra! You can visit Flourish Stonewear’s website for more of her creations: www.flourishstonewear.com
🛍️ Retail Value: $58
🎁 Two pairs of Knitted Fingerless Gloves #1
✨ Donated by Midnight Knits
📦 Item Description:
Stay warm without sacrificing dexterity with this cozy pair of fingerless gloves. Perfect for chilly days when you still need to text, type, or tackle tasks, these gloves offer the best of both worlds: warmth and freedom.
Package includes two (2) pairs of 100% wool knitted fingerless gloves - white and black.
Thank you to our donor Julia; @midnight_knits on Instagram
🛍️ Retail Value: $50
🎁 Two pairs of Knitted Fingerless Gloves #2
✨ Donated by Midnight Knits
📦 Item Description:
Stay warm without sacrificing dexterity with this cozy pair of fingerless gloves. Perfect for chilly days when you still need to text, type, or tackle tasks, these gloves offer the best of both worlds: warmth and freedom.
Package includes two (2) pairs of 100% wool knitted fingerless gloves - white and grey.
Thank you to our donor Julia; @midnight_knits on Instagram
🛍️ Retail Value: $50
🎁 Chronicles of Narnia 50th Edition Collection (Like New)
✨ Donated by a St. Timothy's Grandparent
📦 Item Description:
A must have series for every family library. Revisit the familiar friends and adventures in Narnia. This would make a wonderful gift for any new reader.
🛍️ Retail Value: $105
🎁 Christmas Card Pack #1
✨Made by a St. Timothy's Grandparent
📦 Item Description:
Pack of 10 cards.
These up-cycled Christmas cards are one-of-a-kind creations made from repurposed and recycled materials, giving new life to paper, fabric, ribbons, and decorations that might otherwise have gone to waste. Each card is handcrafted with care, blending sustainability with festive artistry.
🛍️ Retail Value: $30
🎁 Christmas Card Pack #2
✨Made by a St. Timothy's Grandparent
📦 Item Description:
Pack of 10 cards.
These up-cycled Christmas cards are one-of-a-kind creations made from repurposed and recycled materials, giving new life to paper, fabric, ribbons, and decorations that might otherwise have gone to waste. Each card is handcrafted with care, blending sustainability with festive artistry.
🛍️ Retail Value: $30
🎁 Framed Fine Art Print
✨ Donated by Moonlight Tusker
📦 Item Description:
Medium: Digital watercolor-style illustration
Size: 18x24” (Framed)
Step into a world where nature meets the cosmos with Saturn Return, a dreamy piece from Moonlight Tusker’s newest collection. This fine art print is rendered in a soft watercolour-inspired digital style, printed on premium paper, and professionally framed for timeless display.
✨ About the Artwork:
“Saturn Return” is a dreamy digital watercolor-style illustration that blends nature and the cosmos — a reminder of how creativity and mindfulness help us stay grounded while we reach for the stars. This piece represents balance, imagination, and growth.
Bid now to own this stunning piece and bring a touch of cosmic calm to your space.
Thank you to Elisabeth for her contribution. You can view more of her works at www.moonlighttusker.com
🛍️ Retail Value: $180
🎁 Minimalist Purse & Keychain Set
✨ Donated by Freak of Nature Co.
📦 Item Description
Simplicity meets sophistication in this beautifully crafted duo—perfect for those who appreciate clean lines, quality materials, and everyday functionality.Whether you're gifting or upgrading your own accessories, this set is a celebration of understated luxury. Bid now and add a touch of timeless charm to your everyday carry.
Included in this set:
Thank you to Brittany from Freak of Nature Co. for her contribution. You can visit her website for more of her works: www.freakofnatureco.com
🛍️ Retail Value: $132
🎁 Stocking Stuffer Set – African Print Accessories + Cobb's Treat Coupons #1
✨ Donated by Kentara and COBS Bread (Richmond Rd)
📦 Item Description:
Looking for unique stocking stuffers that stand out? This handcrafted trio is bursting with colour, culture, and charm—perfect for adding a little extra joy to the holidays!
Included in this set:
This bundle is perfect for filling stockings with colour, culture, and a little indulgence. Bid now and wrap up your holiday shopping with heart and flavour!
Thank you to our contributors:
Eunice, Kentara: @kentarafashion on Instagram.
COB’s Bread Welcome To COBS Bread Bakery
🛍️ Retail Value: $52
🎁 Stocking Stuffer Set – African Print Accessories + Cobb's Treat Coupons #2
✨ Donated by Kentara and COBS Bread (Richmond Rd)
📦 Item Description:
Looking for unique stocking stuffers that stand out? This handcrafted trio is bursting with colour, culture, and charm—perfect for adding a little extra joy to the holidays!
Included in this set:
This bundle is perfect for filling stockings with colour, culture, and a little indulgence. Bid now and wrap up your holiday shopping with heart and flavour!
Thank you to our contributors:
Eunice, Kentara: @kentarafashion on Instagram.
COB’s Bread Welcome To COBS Bread Bakery
🛍️ Retail Value: $52
🎁 Stocking Stuffer Set – African Print Accessories + Cobb'sTreat Coupons #3
✨ Donated by Kentara and COBS Bread (Richmond Rd)
📦 Item Description:
Looking for unique stocking stuffers that stand out? This handcrafted trio is bursting with colour, culture, and charm—perfect for adding a little extra joy to the holidays!
Included in this set:
This bundle is perfect for filling stockings with colour, culture, and a little indulgence. Bid now and wrap up your holiday shopping with heart and flavour!
Thank you to our contributors:
Eunice, Kentara: @kentarafashion on Instagram.
COB’s Bread Welcome To COBS Bread Bakery
🛍️ Retail Value: $52
🎁 Holiday Hosting Essentials Bundle
✨ Donated by Orange you Glad, Midnight Knits, and a St. Timothy’s Family
📦 Item Description:
Set the scene for gatherings with this elegant and cozy hosting trio—perfect for holiday parties, intimate dinners, or festive get-togethers.
This entertainer’s bundle includes:
Whether you're hosting a crowd or a cozy crew, this bundle brings together the essentials for a warm and memorable evening. Bid now and elevate your holiday hosting game!
🛍️ Retail Value: $30
🎁 Adventure & Rainbow Fun Pack for Kids
✨ Donated by Rasm Print Creations and Hannmade
📦 Item Description:
Get ready for a colourful journey around the world—right from your home! This cheerful bundle is perfect for curious kids who love to explore.
What's inside:
Thank you to our contributors:
Zahira, Rasm Print Creations: www.rasmprintcreations.com
Hannah, Hannmade: @itshannmade on Instagram
🛍️ Retail Value: $44
🎁 Eco-Chic Self Care Bundle
✨ Donated by Pineault Noir and Lemongrass & Lavender
📦 Item Description:
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a luxurious and planet-friendly pampering experience with this thoughtfully curated auction package!
Included in this bundle:
Whether you're gifting or bidding for yourself, this bundle combines beauty, comfort, and eco-conscious living. Bid now and bring home a little luxury with a big impact!
Thank you to our contributors:
Allison, Pineault Noir: @pineaultnoir on Instagram
Alanna, Lemongrass & Lavender: www.lemongrassandlavender.ca
🛍️ Retail Value: $70
🎁 Holiday Home Decor: Wreath and Xmas Dishcloths
✨ Donated by Tiny Twists Co. and Colour Me Gifted
📦 Item Description:
🎁 "Joy" Wreath: A cheerful, cozy yarn-wrapped wire, ideal for doors, mantels, or gallery walls.
🧽 Set of three (3) Cellulose Dishcloths : Practical meets festive! Brighten up your kitchen with this set of holiday-themed cleaning essentials—perfect for seasonal hosting or everyday cheer.
Bid now to bring home this one-of-a-kind holiday decor bundle!
Thanks to Mila (Home | Colour Me Gifted) and Jenn from Tiny Twists Co for her contribution. You can check out more of her work on Instagram @tiny.twists.co
🛍️ Retail Value: $50
🎁 Merry Thrift-mas Bundle!
✨ Donated by Mission Thrift Ottawa, Midnight Knits, and a St. Timothy’s family.
📦 Item Description:
Celebrate the season with this heartwarming holiday package that’s perfect for gifting or adding festive flair to your own space. The Merry Thrift-mas Bundle includes:
🛍️ Retail Value: $60
🎁 Photography Session (45 mins)
✨ Donated by Savannah Litt
📦 Item Description:
This 45 minute mini-session is perfect for updating your family photos, grad photos, marking a special occasional or getting the right image for your Christmas card.
Meet with up and coming photographer and creative Savannah Litt and receive 12-20 edited digital photos.
🛍️ Retail Value: $300
🎁 Bridgehead and Mug Gift Basket
✨ Donated by Bridgehead (Iris Rd Location) and Chez Kwetu
📦 Item Description:
Celebrate the art of slow mornings with this exclusive pairing: a “Jesus Loves You” floral mug and a selection of Bridgehead’s finest offerings—perfect for those who savour quality and community in every sip.
Included is one (1) ceramic mug and one (1) coaster from Chez Kwetu; two (2) bags of Bridgehead coffee beans, and one (1) loose leaf Bridgehead tea.
Thank you to our contributors Dawn from Chez Kwetu (https://chezkwetu.com) and Iris Road Bridgehead Coffee.
🛍️ Retail Value: $72
🎁 Crerar’s Honey Gift Basket
✨ Donated by Crerar’s Honey
📦 Item Description:
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a bee-utiful array of bee related products.
Gift basket includes;
- Six (6) beeswax tealights
- Liquid Honey Bear (375g) and small jar (100g)
- Creamed Honey (300g)
- Two (2) Honey Bars
- Bee by the Sea hand cream and lip balm
- Ben’s BS Barbeque Sauce, honey hot
- Mrs. McGarrigle’s Creamy Honey Garlic Vinaigrette
- Kountry Korner Icicle Pickles (500g)
- Jessie’s Wild Blueberry Jam
- a bottle of Hall’s Sparkling Apple Cider
Local and family-owned Crerar's Honey has been supplying the Ottawa area with premium honey for generations. We thank them for their yummy contribution.
🛍️ Retail Value: $100
🎁 Mr and Mrs Claus Ornaments
✨ Donated by Colour Me Gifted
📦 Item Description:
🎄 Mr. & Mrs. Claus Ornaments: A charming pair to hang on your tree or gift to a loved one. Classic, cheerful, and full of holiday spirit.
Each ornament is handcrafted using the traditional zari technique from India. Zari is an ancient form of intricate embroidery, often using gold and silver threads, giving these ornaments a luxurious shimmer and a touch of cultural richness.
Bid now and make your holidays merry and bright!
Thank you to Mila from Colour Me Gifted ( Home | Colour Me Gifted) for her contribution.
🛍️ Retail Value: $40
🎁 Comfort Foodie Bundle
✨ Donated by Equator Coffee, COBS Bread, and Stuffed Cookies by Kat
📦 Item Description:
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with this thoughtfully curated bundle featuring rich coffee, fresh-baked delights, and irresistible cookies. Perfect for cozy mornings, thoughtful gifting, or treating yourself to a little everyday luxury.
Bundle includes:
🛍️ Retail Value: $70
🎁 Snuggle & Storytime Bundle: Knitted Baby Blanket + Books
✨ Donated by Friends and Family of St. Timothy’s
📦 Item Description:
Wrap your little one in comfort and imagination with this heartwarming bundle featuring a crocheted baby blanket and a selection of beloved baby books. It’s the perfect pairing for cozy cuddles and early learning.
Books included are:
Baby Blanket is approx 40" by 25" in a cool colour palette - perfect for an added layer of warmth this winter season.
Whether you're preparing for a new arrival or looking for a thoughtful gift, this bundle brings warmth, joy, and storytelling magic to any nursery.
Bid now to give the gift of comfort and curiosity!
🛍️ Retail Value: $75
🎁 Cozy Classics Bundle: Crochet Lap Blanket & Books
✨ Donated by Friends and Family of St. Timothy’s
📦 Item Description:
Settle in for storytime or a quiet evening with this heartwarming bundle that pairs handmade comfort with literary adventure. Featuring a beautiful red and black checkered board crochet lap blanket (56" x 38') and a collection of beloved classic books, this set is perfect for readers of all ages.
Includes six classic stories:
Each book offers a journey—whether it’s into the wild, across the sea, or through the imagination. Together with the handmade blanket, this bundle makes a thoughtful gift for young readers, nostalgic adults, or anyone who treasures the magic of a good book and a cozy corner.
Bid now to bring home warmth, wonder, and a touch of timeless charm.
Thank you to Sandy for contributing her time and skill to make the crochet blanket.
🛍️ Retail Value: $125
🎁 Artisan Mug by Martha Dulmage and Starbucks Gift Card
✨ Donated by Matha Dulmage
📦 Item Description:
Start your day with a touch of artistry and a sip of your favourite brew. This auction item features a beautifully hand-built stoneware mug (not thrown on a wheel) and adorned with unique stampings. Paired with a $10 Starbucks to get you started filling your new favourite cup.
Bid now to make it yours—or gift it to someone who deserves a little daily joy.
Thank you to our contributor, local potter Martha Dulmage, for her unique offering. You can see more of her work on Instragram @marthadulmage
🛍️ Retail Value: $65
🎁 Boho Bliss Duo: Macrame Wall Art and Soy Wax Candles
✨ Donated by Hannmade and Funflower Co.
📦 Item Description:
Bring a touch of nature and serenity into your space with this beautifully curated bundle.
Featuring handcrafted macrame wall art adorned with dried florals and a set of four (4) soothing mini 100% soy wax candles - floral and cabana scents.
This bundle is a celebration of slow living and handcrafted beauty. Whether you're refreshing your space or gifting someone special, it’s a perfect pairing of texture, scent, and style.
Bid now to bring home this cozy, nature-inspired duo!
Thank you to our contributors Hannah from Hannmade and Justine from FunFlower Co. You can see more of both their works on Instagram @itshannmade and @funflowerco
🛍️ Retail Value: $65
🎁 Kids’ Christmas Package
✨ Donated by Colour Me Gifted and Tiny Twists Co
📦 Item Description:
Bid now and make your holidays merry and bright!
Thank you to Mila from Colour Me Gifted ( Home | Colour Me Gifted) and Jenn from Tiny Twists Co. for their contributions.
🛍️ Retail Value: $50
🎁 Men's Bath & Body Works Gift Set
📦 Item Description:
Treat yourself or someone special to this luxurious Bath & Body Works bundle designed exclusively for men. Whether you're refreshing your daily routine or gifting to someone special in your life.
Included are:
🛍️ Retail Value: $55
🎁 Hand carved lightweight spoons
✨ Donated by a friend of St. Timothy's.
📦 Item Description:
A beautifully hand-carved wooden serving spoon and everyday spoon showcasing traditional craftsmanship. These spoons feature smooth, flowing curves with subtle tool marks that highlight its handmade character. The handle is gently tapered for comfort and balance, ending in a natural, slightly rounded tip. A charming piece for collectors of artisanal woodenware.
🛍️ Retail Value: $55
🎁 Hand carved serving spoon and ladle
✨ Donated by a friend of St. Timothy's.
📦 Item Description:
A beautifully hand-carved wooden serving spoon and ladle showcasing traditional craftsmanship. These spoons feature smooth, flowing curves with subtle tool marks that highlight its handmade character. The handle is gently tapered for comfort and balance, ending in a natural, slightly rounded tip. A charming piece for collectors of artisanal woodenware.
🛍️ Retail Value: $55
🎁 The Art of Serving Through Song
✨ Donated by Ghislaine Dionne
📦 Item Description:
Join international soprano Ghislaine Dionne, mentor to singers performing at the Vienna State Opera and other leading European houses, for a private one-hour online session.
A graduate of the Sibelius Academy and former student of Juilliard master teacher Lorraine Nubar and renowned pianist Dalton Baldwin, Ghislaine brings a wealth of experience shaped by performances across North America and Europe.
Through her Listening Voice™ Method, she helps singers cultivate deep self-awareness, technical freedom, and expressive honesty, guiding them to share their music with authenticity and purpose.
Let your singing become an act of service, a gift of grace through art.
🛍️ Retail Value: $100
🎁 Holiday Decor Bundle
✨Donated by Colour Me Gifted and Tiny Twists Co
📦 Item Description:
Bid now and make your holidays even more merry and bright!
Thank you to Mila from Colour Me Gifted ( Home | Colour Me Gifted) and Jenn from Tiny Twists Co. for their contribution.
🛍️ Retail Value: $45
