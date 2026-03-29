St. Volodymyr PARK

Offered by

St. Volodymyr PARK

About the memberships

St. Volodymyr PARK Membership 2026

New Member + Key Deposit (Non-Eparchial)
$95

Valid until April 1

This membership level is for individuals who are not members of the Eparchy of SK and who do not have a key.


Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)

New Member + Key Deposit (Eparchial)
$70

Valid until March 31

This membership level is for individuals who are members of the Eparchy of SK who do not have a key.


Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)

Returning Member (Non-Eparchial)
$75

Valid until March 31

This membership level is for individuals who are not members of the Eparchy of SK and who have a key.


Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)

Returning Member (Eparchial)
$50

Valid until March 31

This membership level is for individuals who are members of the Eparchy of SK and who have a key.


Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!