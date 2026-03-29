St. Volodymyr PARK Membership 2026

About the memberships
Valid until April 1
This membership level is for individuals who are not members of the Eparchy of SK and who do not have a key.
Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)
Valid until March 31
This membership level is for individuals who are members of the Eparchy of SK who do not have a key.
Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)
Valid until March 31
This membership level is for individuals who are not members of the Eparchy of SK and who have a key.
Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)
Valid until March 31
This membership level is for individuals who are members of the Eparchy of SK and who have a key.
Gain access to the park grounds all year round! (Drive-in access may be limited in winter due to snow)
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