STA Fundraising Club's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Bricks of dark chocolate embedded in sweet dough. Why chip when you can chunk?
Flour, Sugars, Dark chocolate pieces, Margarine (canola, modified palm and palm kernel oil) Soy, Whole eggs, Baking soda, Water, Salt, Artificial flavour
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy. May Contain: Milk
The flip side of our famous Chocolate Chunk. Dark chocolate is the base and white chocolate chunks round out every bite.
Sugars, Flour, Margarine (canola, modified palm and palm kernel oil) White chocolate chunks (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, whey powder [milk], soya lecithin, natural flavour), Cocoa powder, Whole eggs, Baking soda, Water, Artificial flavour
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
Milk chocolate pieces, coated in candy, buried in cookie dough? Sounds pretty genius to us.
Flour, Sugars (yellow sugar, sugar, invert sugar, blackstrap molasses), Margarine (canola, modified palm and palm kernel oil) [Soy], Coated Milk Chocolate Pieces [Milk Chocolate (sugar, modified milk ingredients, cocoa butter, Unsweetened chocolate, Soy lecithin, polyglycerol polyricinoleate, natural flavour), Sugars (sugar, maltodextrin), Wheat flour, Modified corn starch, Rice starch, Carnauba Wax, Gum arabic, Beet red, Spirulina, Turmeric, Carotene, Anthocyanins], Whole eggs, Baking soda, Water, Salt, Artificial flavour.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy
You’ll go coconuts over our subtly tropical twist on the already iconic oatmeal and chocolate duo.
Sugar, Flour, Oats, Margarine (Canola Oil, Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils), Dark Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Salt), Whole Frozen Egg, Coconut, Sodium Bicarbonate, Water, Artificial Vanilla Flavouring
These crumbly confections are just as good for every day as they are for the holidays. Try them with coffee, if that’s your cup of tea.
Margarine (Canola Oil, Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils) Flour, Icing Sugar (Sugar, Cornstarch) Cornstarch Powder
A delectable blank canvas to be enjoyed plain or inspire anyone eager to bring cookie cutters, icing, and sprinkles into the mix.
Flour, Sugar, Margarine (Canola Oil, Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils), Whole Frozen Egg, Artificial Vanilla Flavouring, Salt
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Coconut and chocolate come together to make for a chewy, rich, wheat-free treat that’s sure to make you swoon.
*not certified gluten free-made without wheat.
Coconut, Icing sugar (sucrose, cornstarch), Egg whites, Chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soya lecithin), Water, Cocoa, Flavour and artificial flavours.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!