Stacy's Version Vendor Payment 2026

Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Nanaimo 2026.
Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Victoria 2026 and/or Food Truck Friday, Victoria 2026
Use this option to pay for a confirmed food truck or trailer space for VegFest Kelowna 2026
Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for VegFest Nanaimo.
If you are a tent vendor and intend to sell or sample food in Nanaimo add this option.
Food Trucks or Trailers do not need to add this option.
Use this option to pay for a second 10x10 tent space for VegFest Nanaimo.
You must select this option if you intend to bring a 10x20 tent
Use this option to pay for premium placement in Nanaimo.
Premium placement will be a corner or entrance location and is subject to availability.
Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for VegFest Victoria 2026
If you intend to sell or sample food in Victoria add this option.
Please pay for one food upgrade per event you are attending.
Use this option to pay for a second 10x10 tent space for VegFest Victoria 2026.
You must select this option if you intend to bring a 10x20 tent.
Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for your nonprofit. Please pay for one space per event you are attending.
Use this option to pay for a confirmed 10x10 tent space for VegFest Kelowna
If you intend to sell or sample food in Kelowna add this option.
Food Trucks or Trailers do not need to add this option.
Use this option to pay for a second 10x10 tent space for VegFest Kelowna 2026.
You must select this option if you intend to bring a 10x20 tent.
Use this option to pay for premium placement in Nanaimo or Kelowna.
Premium placement will be a corner or entrance location and is subject to availability.
Use this option to pay for 12A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.
Use this option to pay for 30A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.
Use this option to pay for 50A power for Nanaimo or Victoria.
Power is limited pay for each receptacle you require.
Power is not available at the Kelowna venue.
