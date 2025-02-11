Stage Prophets 2025 Wolfville Workshop Series

This workshop will be held from 2:00-8:00pm on Monday March 17th, 2025 at the Al Whittle Theatre, 450 Mainstreet Wolfville. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
For our first workshop in this series, join industry professionals for an exploration of everything you would want to know about the non-performance side of theatre. With experiences spanning everything from musical theatre, dance, opera, and immersive performances to tradeshows, conferences, and corporate events.
Featuring industry professionals Holly Meyer Demny - Designer, Educator, Advocate, John Thomson - Technical Director, Theatre Educator/Mentor, Angeline St. Amour - Event producer, Lighting Studio Designer, Stage Manager, Kevin Olson - Stage Manager, Producer, and Production Manager.
Presented in Partnership with Mud Creek Rotary Club
This workshop will be held from 2:00-8:00pm on Monday March 17th, 2025 at the Al Whittle Theatre, 450 Mainstreet Wolfville. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
For our first workshop in this series, join industry professionals for an exploration of everything you would want to know about the non-performance side of theatre. With experiences spanning everything from musical theatre, dance, opera, and immersive performances to tradeshows, conferences, and corporate events.
Featuring industry professionals Holly Meyer Demny - Designer, Educator, Advocate, John Thomson - Technical Director, Theatre Educator/Mentor, Angeline St. Amour - Event producer, Lighting Studio Designer, Stage Manager, Kevin Olson - Stage Manager, Producer, and Production Manager.
Presented in Partnership with Mud Creek Rotary Club
March 21st - Acting Workshop
CA$40
This workshop will be held from 2:00-8:00pm on friday March 21st at the Devour Film Festival building located at 360 Main Street Wolfville. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
The second workshop explores acting techniques for both on-screen and stage, professionalism in the industry, and the art of comedy. It's for those who want to take their acting to the next level and learn about the professional industry.
Featuring Jonathan Torrens - Professional Actor, Trailer Park Boys, Mr. D, LetterKenny and Sarah Walker - Professional Actress, Queens of the Qyng Dynasty, Vollies, Stage.
Presented in Partnership with Mud Creek Rotary Club.
This workshop will be held from 2:00-8:00pm on friday March 21st at the Devour Film Festival building located at 360 Main Street Wolfville. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
The second workshop explores acting techniques for both on-screen and stage, professionalism in the industry, and the art of comedy. It's for those who want to take their acting to the next level and learn about the professional industry.
Featuring Jonathan Torrens - Professional Actor, Trailer Park Boys, Mr. D, LetterKenny and Sarah Walker - Professional Actress, Queens of the Qyng Dynasty, Vollies, Stage.
Presented in Partnership with Mud Creek Rotary Club.
March 22nd - Singer - Songwriter Workshop
CA$40
This songwriting worksohp will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 11:00am - 4:00pm at the Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville. This workshop is ideally for people who sing or play an instrument but it is not a requirement. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
The workshop will focus on learning the fundamentals of pop songwriting, creative writing, lyrism, song themes, rhythm, melody etc. Youth are encouraged to bring in a song they've written or some lyrics.
Featuring Grammy Nominee Singer/Songwriter Laura Roy and Nicole Ariana - Singer/Songwriter and 2022 SOCAN songwriter of the year.
This songwriting worksohp will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 11:00am - 4:00pm at the Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville. This workshop is ideally for people who sing or play an instrument but it is not a requirement. Registration is open to youth aged 14-30.
The workshop will focus on learning the fundamentals of pop songwriting, creative writing, lyrism, song themes, rhythm, melody etc. Youth are encouraged to bring in a song they've written or some lyrics.
Featuring Grammy Nominee Singer/Songwriter Laura Roy and Nicole Ariana - Singer/Songwriter and 2022 SOCAN songwriter of the year.