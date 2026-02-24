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STAND Against Sexual Assault

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STAND Believe Gala

Pick-up location

782 Edgefield Cres, Strathmore, AB T0J 1Y0, Canada

Claudia T Photography Beauty Portrait Session item
Claudia T Photography Beauty Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Beauty Portrait Session includes: 90 mins, 3 outfits, 2 digital images, $100 discount towards products.

Valued at $450

Claudia T Photography Boudoir Session item
Claudia T Photography Boudoir Session
$100

Starting bid

Boudoir Session includes: 90 mins, 3 outfits, 2 digital images, $100 discount towards products.

Valued at $450

2 tickets to Vertigo Theatre & 2 Tickets to Rosebud Theatre item
2 tickets to Vertigo Theatre & 2 Tickets to Rosebud Theatre item
2 tickets to Vertigo Theatre & 2 Tickets to Rosebud Theatre
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to attend Rosebud Theatre. Tickets can be used toward a reservation for the buffet meal & theatre performance.

& Two tickets to "The Verdict" running May 9th to June 7th at Vertigo Theatre.

Valued at $358


Local Laundry Apparel & Beach Court Rental at The Beach YYC item
Local Laundry Apparel & Beach Court Rental at The Beach YYC item
Local Laundry Apparel & Beach Court Rental at The Beach YYC
$60

Starting bid

Local Laundry Apparel pack include a toque, hat, t-shirt and socks & One hour beach court rental at the Beach YYC.

Valued at $271

Fun in the City item
Fun in the City item
Fun in the City
$100

Starting bid

One night accommodation in a King Business Suite.

Four complimentary admission tickets to the observation deck at The Calgary Tower.

Valued at $411

"PEI Sunsets" by Susan Brassard item
"PEI Sunsets" by Susan Brassard
$55

Starting bid

A shadow box watercolor painting, made with sea glass found on the shores of PEI.

Four one day tickets to Callaway Park item
Four one day tickets to Callaway Park
$60

Starting bid

Four one day tickets to Callaway Park, includes admission, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.

Valued at $223.80

One night stay in Banff & Original Wolf Painting item
One night stay in Banff & Original Wolf Painting item
One night stay in Banff & Original Wolf Painting
$150

Starting bid

One night accommodation for two people at Banff Aspen Lodge, includes two hot breakfast buffet & A beautiful 16x20 acrylic wolf painting representing strength and resilience by Susan Brassard

Valued at $519

Yoga Santosha item
Yoga Santosha
$60

Starting bid

One-month unlimited pass to both of our studios and livestream classes at Yoga Santosha.

Valued at $180.

Shane Iron Art "Pinecone" & "Red Twist" item
Shane Iron Art "Pinecone" & "Red Twist" item
Shane Iron Art "Pinecone" & "Red Twist"
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $950

Shane Iron Art "No Fucks Given" & "Wedge" item
Shane Iron Art "No Fucks Given" & "Wedge" item
Shane Iron Art "No Fucks Given" & "Wedge"
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $1150

Date Night item
Date Night item
Date Night
$75

Starting bid

River Cafe $100 Gift Card &Two tickets to Calgary Surge Basketball game on June 10, 2026 at Win Sport.

Valued at $198

Curlsmith Hair Basket & KNKT Belt item
Curlsmith Hair Basket & KNKT Belt item
Curlsmith Hair Basket & KNKT Belt
$60

Starting bid

Curlsmith Vegan Hair Basket & Black KNKT belt. No holes, the perfect fit and impeccable style.

Valued at $290

One round of golf for four people at Strathmore Golf Club item
One round of golf for four people at Strathmore Golf Club
$160

Starting bid

One round of golf for four people at Strathmore Golf Club, including power carts.

Valued at $400

Mindful Meds item
Mindful Meds
$40

Starting bid

Cognitive health mushroom supplements. Includes Immunity, Brainbow, and Lion's Mane.

Valued at $145

Moroccanoil GIft Set item
Moroccanoil GIft Set
$80

Starting bid

Moroccanoil Gift set includes seven full size products.

Valued at $350

Optimum Health Package at Evolve item
Optimum Health Package at Evolve
$200

Starting bid

An optimal health package includes:

-60 Minute Massage

-Nutritional Assessment

-Chiropractic Treatment

-Acupuncture/TCM Treatment

Valued at $560

Banded Peak Adventure Pack, 2 Glasses and Tour for 6 People item
Banded Peak Adventure Pack, 2 Glasses and Tour for 6 People item
Banded Peak Adventure Pack, 2 Glasses and Tour for 6 People
$60

Starting bid

Banded Peak Adventure Pack, 2 Banded Peak Glasses, and Brewery Tour for 6 includes new seasonal samples and 16oz beer per guest to enjoy.

Valued at $230

Nursing Soles Manicure, Pedicure and Facial item
Nursing Soles Manicure, Pedicure and Facial
$75

Starting bid

A Manicure, Pedicure and Facial from Nursing Soles.

Valued at $335

$200 Gift Card to Pure Beauty Ink & Gift Card for one Mak item
$200 Gift Card to Pure Beauty Ink & Gift Card for one Mak item
$200 Gift Card to Pure Beauty Ink & Gift Card for one Mak
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift voucher to use towards permanent makeup or a tattoo @ Pure Beauty Ink &

Gift Voucher for one Makeup Application with Mariam Ackbar

Value $350

Robe & Gift Certificate to Knickers n Lace item
Robe & Gift Certificate to Knickers n Lace item
Robe & Gift Certificate to Knickers n Lace
$120

Starting bid

Hooded Spa Plush Robe and a $200 gift certificate to Knicker n Lace.

Valued at $339

Blown Glass Oil Bottle by Glasshouse Collective item
Blown Glass Oil Bottle by Glasshouse Collective
$30

Starting bid

A beautiful Blown Glass Oil Bottle by Glasshouse Collective.

Valued at $115

Handmade Lap Quilt by Cindy Middleton item
Handmade Lap Quilt by Cindy Middleton
$45

Starting bid

Handmade Lap Quilt by Cindy Middleton

Valued at $175

Carbon Facial item
Carbon Facial
$70

Starting bid

A carbon facial at Unity Collective Studios.

Valued at $400

Signed copy of "Loves of our Lives" & Original Poem item
Signed copy of "Loves of our Lives" & Original Poem item
Signed copy of "Loves of our Lives" & Original Poem
$70

Starting bid

A signed copy of "Loves of our Lives" and an original poem written for the winner by New York Times bestselling author Josie Balka.

Five Spa Session Giftcard item
Five Spa Session Giftcard
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy five signature sessions from our Big 5 Wellness Experience: Red light therapy, Infrared Sauna, Hydration Pod, Balancer Pro Lymphatic Massage and Luxury UV Sunbeds.

Valued at $300

Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth & Flames Fan Basket item
Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth & Flames Fan Basket item
Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth & Flames Fan Basket item
Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth & Flames Fan Basket
$160

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth Sunday April 12th Section 117, Row 8. Flames plush blanket, wall clock, wall badge & legacy banner.

8 Week 1:1 Container with Kristi item
8 Week 1:1 Container with Kristi item
8 Week 1:1 Container with Kristi
$300

Starting bid

3 Subconscious Imprinting Technique session with support between sessions for integration. These are powerhouse sessions, facilitated by Kristi of SomaSkye Wellness, a master in the modality.

Valued at $1550

Private Concert with Daisy Blue Groff item
Private Concert with Daisy Blue Groff
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy and intimate concert experience, have Daisy come perform at your home or an event you host.

Valued at $1777


One Month Class Pass & 60 Minute Massage item
One Month Class Pass & 60 Minute Massage
$70

Starting bid

One Month Unlimited Class pass and a 60 Minute Therapeutic Massage at Studio 85 Movement and Wellness.

Valued at $289+gst

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Lake Louise item
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Lake Louise
$100

Starting bid

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Lake Louise

Donated by: Madeline Tate, Labatt

Valued at $350

Expires- May 2026

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Resorts of the Canadian Rockies item
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Resorts of the Canadian Rockies
$70

Starting bid

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, including Fernie, Kimberly and Kicking Horse, Nakiska

Donated by: Madeline Tate, Labatt

Valued at $370

Expires- May 2026

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot item
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot item
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot
$60

Starting bid

Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot

Donated by Madeline Tate, Labatt

Expires- May 2026

An original 8x10 watercolour framed painting.

Valued at $482

10k White Gold Diamond Ring & 10k Diamond Pendant item
10k White Gold Diamond Ring & 10k Diamond Pendant item
10k White Gold Diamond Ring & 10k Diamond Pendant
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $350

10k Mixed Gold Mini Hoops item
10k Mixed Gold Mini Hoops
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $200

10k Yellow Gold Pearl Diamond Necklace item
10k Yellow Gold Pearl Diamond Necklace
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $250

14k Rose Gold & Diamond Pendant with Tanzanite Center Stone item
14k Rose Gold & Diamond Pendant with Tanzanite Center Stone
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $350

10k Yellow Gold Hoops item
10k Yellow Gold Hoops
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $200

14k Yellow & White Gold Hoops item
14k Yellow & White Gold Hoops
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City

Valued at $250

60 Minute Psychic/Medium Reading with Karina item
60 Minute Psychic/Medium Reading with Karina item
60 Minute Psychic/Medium Reading with Karina
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $350

One Round of Golf for Four People at Eaglequest Douglasdale item
One Round of Golf for Four People at Eaglequest Douglasdale
$100

Starting bid

One round of Golf for Four People at Eaglequest Douglasdale with powercarts

Valued at $300

Personal Branding Portrait Session with Cedna item
Personal Branding Portrait Session with Cedna
$300

Starting bid

Custom Weekday studio session for 1 adult, Professional Hair & Makeup, Pre-session consultation, Diverse crops + lighting, 3 wardrobe and set changes. Immediate photo selection (5) master retouched digital portraits.

Valued at $1650+gst

Crystal Candle Co & Amber Flowers Yoga item
Crystal Candle Co & Amber Flowers Yoga
$60

Starting bid

Four candles, Love Perfume Roller, I am Headache Free Roller, and Two Yoga Classes.

Valued at $212

"Welcome Friends and Family" Gift Basket item
"Welcome Friends and Family" Gift Basket item
"Welcome Friends and Family" Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted collection of kitchen and table linens. Includes: 1 Table Runner, 4 Reversible Placemats, 1 Apron

Donated by: Ladybug Creations

Tranquility Basket

Donated By: Transform

Combined Valued of $600



"Welcome to the World" Gift Basket item
"Welcome to the World" Gift Basket item
"Welcome to the World" Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Hand-crafted collection of baby linens. Includes: 1 Receiving Blanket, 2 Burp Cloths, 2 Bibs, "Guess How Much I Love You?" book.

Donated by: Ladybug Creations

Transform Healing Basket

Donated by: Transform

Combined value of $644


Opee's Woodworking Cutting Board and Four Coasters item
Opee's Woodworking Cutting Board and Four Coasters
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Daniel Pruteanu, Billyard Insurance Group

Westcore Gift Basket item
Westcore Gift Basket item
Westcore Gift Basket item
Westcore Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Gift Basket includes 2 Tickets to the Flames Game April 14, Steak Knives, Golf Balls, Golf Towel, Baseball Hat, Golf Shirt and a Bottle of Whiskey.

Valued at $900

Donated by Westcor Construction

Country Charm item
Country Charm item
Country Charm item
Country Charm
$40

Starting bid

A little western soul 🤍 Bold prairie skies, rustic wood textures, and timeless country charm—this duo was made to bring warmth and story into your space.
Maddalena Fry is the creative behind MaddFocus Photography. Inspired by big skies, prairies, and mountains—I turn real moments into bold, textured designs that are always original and never mass-produced.
Valued at $150


No Frills BBQ Gift Basket and Handmade Charcuterie Board item
No Frills BBQ Gift Basket and Handmade Charcuterie Board
$70

Starting bid

No Frills BBQ Gift Basket with $50 Gift Card and Handmade Charcuterie Board

Donated by No Frills Strathmore and Scott Ball


Orange Theory Gift Basket and One Month Unlimited Pass item
Orange Theory Gift Basket and One Month Unlimited Pass
$40

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!