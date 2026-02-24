STAND Believe Gala

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Starting bid
Beauty Portrait Session includes: 90 mins, 3 outfits, 2 digital images, $100 discount towards products.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Boudoir Session includes: 90 mins, 3 outfits, 2 digital images, $100 discount towards products.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Two tickets to attend Rosebud Theatre. Tickets can be used toward a reservation for the buffet meal & theatre performance.
& Two tickets to "The Verdict" running May 9th to June 7th at Vertigo Theatre.
Valued at $358
Starting bid
Local Laundry Apparel pack include a toque, hat, t-shirt and socks & One hour beach court rental at the Beach YYC.
Valued at $271
Starting bid
One night accommodation in a King Business Suite.
Four complimentary admission tickets to the observation deck at The Calgary Tower.
Valued at $411
Starting bid
A shadow box watercolor painting, made with sea glass found on the shores of PEI.
Starting bid
Four one day tickets to Callaway Park, includes admission, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.
Valued at $223.80
Starting bid
One night accommodation for two people at Banff Aspen Lodge, includes two hot breakfast buffet & A beautiful 16x20 acrylic wolf painting representing strength and resilience by Susan Brassard
Valued at $519
Starting bid
One-month unlimited pass to both of our studios and livestream classes at Yoga Santosha.
Valued at $180.
Starting bid
Valued at $950
Starting bid
Valued at $1150
Starting bid
River Cafe $100 Gift Card &Two tickets to Calgary Surge Basketball game on June 10, 2026 at Win Sport.
Valued at $198
Starting bid
Curlsmith Vegan Hair Basket & Black KNKT belt. No holes, the perfect fit and impeccable style.
Valued at $290
Starting bid
One round of golf for four people at Strathmore Golf Club, including power carts.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Cognitive health mushroom supplements. Includes Immunity, Brainbow, and Lion's Mane.
Valued at $145
Starting bid
Moroccanoil Gift set includes seven full size products.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
An optimal health package includes:
-60 Minute Massage
-Nutritional Assessment
-Chiropractic Treatment
-Acupuncture/TCM Treatment
Valued at $560
Starting bid
Banded Peak Adventure Pack, 2 Banded Peak Glasses, and Brewery Tour for 6 includes new seasonal samples and 16oz beer per guest to enjoy.
Valued at $230
Starting bid
A Manicure, Pedicure and Facial from Nursing Soles.
Valued at $335
Starting bid
$200 Gift voucher to use towards permanent makeup or a tattoo @ Pure Beauty Ink &
Gift Voucher for one Makeup Application with Mariam Ackbar
Value $350
Starting bid
Hooded Spa Plush Robe and a $200 gift certificate to Knicker n Lace.
Valued at $339
Starting bid
A beautiful Blown Glass Oil Bottle by Glasshouse Collective.
Valued at $115
Starting bid
Handmade Lap Quilt by Cindy Middleton
Valued at $175
Starting bid
A carbon facial at Unity Collective Studios.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
A signed copy of "Loves of our Lives" and an original poem written for the winner by New York Times bestselling author Josie Balka.
Starting bid
Enjoy five signature sessions from our Big 5 Wellness Experience: Red light therapy, Infrared Sauna, Hydration Pod, Balancer Pro Lymphatic Massage and Luxury UV Sunbeds.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Flames vs Mammoth Sunday April 12th Section 117, Row 8. Flames plush blanket, wall clock, wall badge & legacy banner.
Starting bid
3 Subconscious Imprinting Technique session with support between sessions for integration. These are powerhouse sessions, facilitated by Kristi of SomaSkye Wellness, a master in the modality.
Valued at $1550
Starting bid
Enjoy and intimate concert experience, have Daisy come perform at your home or an event you host.
Valued at $1777
Starting bid
One Month Unlimited Class pass and a 60 Minute Therapeutic Massage at Studio 85 Movement and Wellness.
Valued at $289+gst
Starting bid
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Lake Louise
Donated by: Madeline Tate, Labatt
Valued at $350
Expires- May 2026
Starting bid
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, including Fernie, Kimberly and Kicking Horse, Nakiska
Donated by: Madeline Tate, Labatt
Valued at $370
Expires- May 2026
Starting bid
Two Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot
Donated by Madeline Tate, Labatt
Expires- May 2026
An original 8x10 watercolour framed painting.
Valued at $482
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by: Diverse Equities & Sacs In The City
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Valued at $350
Starting bid
One round of Golf for Four People at Eaglequest Douglasdale with powercarts
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Custom Weekday studio session for 1 adult, Professional Hair & Makeup, Pre-session consultation, Diverse crops + lighting, 3 wardrobe and set changes. Immediate photo selection (5) master retouched digital portraits.
Valued at $1650+gst
Starting bid
Four candles, Love Perfume Roller, I am Headache Free Roller, and Two Yoga Classes.
Valued at $212
Starting bid
Handcrafted collection of kitchen and table linens. Includes: 1 Table Runner, 4 Reversible Placemats, 1 Apron
Donated by: Ladybug Creations
Tranquility Basket
Donated By: Transform
Combined Valued of $600
Starting bid
Hand-crafted collection of baby linens. Includes: 1 Receiving Blanket, 2 Burp Cloths, 2 Bibs, "Guess How Much I Love You?" book.
Donated by: Ladybug Creations
Transform Healing Basket
Donated by: Transform
Combined value of $644
Starting bid
Donated by Daniel Pruteanu, Billyard Insurance Group
Starting bid
Gift Basket includes 2 Tickets to the Flames Game April 14, Steak Knives, Golf Balls, Golf Towel, Baseball Hat, Golf Shirt and a Bottle of Whiskey.
Valued at $900
Donated by Westcor Construction
Starting bid
A little western soul 🤍
Bold prairie skies, rustic wood textures, and timeless country charm—this duo was made to bring warmth and story into your space.
Maddalena Fry is the creative behind MaddFocus Photography. Inspired by big skies, prairies, and mountains—I turn real moments into bold, textured designs that are always original and never mass-produced.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
No Frills BBQ Gift Basket with $50 Gift Card and Handmade Charcuterie Board
Donated by No Frills Strathmore and Scott Ball
Starting bid
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