The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

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The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

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Standard Rate: Pay the remainder of your fees, once you've paid your deposit

CRMSS Ontario 2026 Remainder Payment at the standard rate
$450

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Ontario 2026 at our standard rate.

CRMSS Atlantic 2026 Remainder Payment at the standard rate
$450

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Atlantic 2026 at our standard rate.

CRMSS Pacific 2026 Remainder Payment at the standard rate
$450

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Pacific 2026 at our standard rate.

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