Black Aviation Professionals Network (bapn) / Réseau Des Professionnels De L'aviation Noire (rpna)

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Black Aviation Professionals Network (bapn) / Réseau Des Professionnels De L'aviation Noire (rpna)

About this event

Stargaze Annual Fundraising Gala 2026

655 Dixon Rd

Etobicoke, ON L4K 1J1, Canada

Pre-Boarding
$120
Available until Aug 31

Early Bird General Admission includes : Cocktail Hour, Award Ceremony, Full Course Meal, Surprise Performance, After Party & Welcome Gift

Premium Boarding
$285

Premium Boarding (VIP) : Experience the gala like our VIP guests. It includes General Admission + complimentary valet parking, drink tickets, priority check in, donation receipt, swag bag


A charitable donation receipt will be issued for the portion of the ticket price that exceeds the fair market value of the event.

General Boarding
$150

General Admission includes : Cocktail Hour, Award Ceremony, Full Course Meal, Surprise Performance & After Party

Add a donation for Black Aviation Professionals Network (bapn) / Réseau Des Professionnels De L'aviation Noire (rpna)

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