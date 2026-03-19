Stargaze Annual Fundraising Gala 2026

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About this event
Early Bird General Admission includes : Cocktail Hour, Award Ceremony, Full Course Meal, Surprise Performance, After Party & Welcome Gift
Premium Boarding (VIP) : Experience the gala like our VIP guests. It includes General Admission + complimentary valet parking, drink tickets, priority check in, donation receipt, swag bag
A charitable donation receipt will be issued for the portion of the ticket price that exceeds the fair market value of the event.
General Admission includes : Cocktail Hour, Award Ceremony, Full Course Meal, Surprise Performance & After Party
$
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