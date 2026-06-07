Starlings Community INC's Shop

Date: June 18 2026

Time: 12:30-2:30pm MST via ZOOM





This 2-hour introductory training explores the foundations of trauma-informed care (TIC) with a focus on supporting young people impacted by the stress, stigma, and systemic impacts of a parent's substance use.





Facilitated by Agnes Chen (Registered Nurse and Founder of Starlings Community), this session introduces key trauma-informed care concepts, definitions, and language while emphasizing practical tools and approaches that can be applied in everyday interactions with young people.





Together, we will explore how trauma, stress, stigma, and uncertainty can influence behaviour, relationships, help-seeking, and engagement. Participants will be introduced to what trauma-informed care is, what it looks like in practice, and practical strategies that foster trust, safety, connection, and meaningful engagement.





Grounded in relational, anti-oppressive, and youth-centred approaches, participants will:





• Understand foundational trauma-informed care concepts, definitions, and principles





• Explore how trauma, stress, and stigma can show up in the behaviours, relationships, and support needs of young people

• Identify practical tools and approaches that support felt safety, trust, and meaningful engagement





• Reflect on how systems, policies, and professional practices can either support or create barriers for youth





• Begin applying trauma-informed principles in ways that are authentic, relational, and relevant to the realities of young people impacted by parental substance use





This training is designed for professionals, educators, service providers, peer supporters, and community members seeking both a foundational understanding of trauma-informed care and practical strategies for supporting young people





After payment, you will receive an email with zoom link for training.





Questions? Email [email protected]





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