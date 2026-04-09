Hosted by

Twinkle Star Project

About this event

Sales closed

Starry Night Remembrance Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 Lakeshore Dr, Regina, SK S4S 7L3, Canada

Signed Trevor Harris Jersey item
Signed Trevor Harris Jersey item
Signed Trevor Harris Jersey
$200

Starting bid

XXL Signed Trevor Harris Roughrider Jersey. Valued at $400. Donated by the Read Family

Wifi Upgrade Package item
Wifi Upgrade Package
$200

Starting bid

Wifi Upgrade Package includes a Route 10 Router, Alta Labs AP6 WiFi Access Point, Patch Cable and Set up Assistance. Valued at $600. Donated by EECOL Electric

Makita Heated Jacket item
Makita Heated Jacket item
Makita Heated Jacket
$75

Starting bid

XXL Makita Heated Jacket. Valued at $250. Donated by the Read Family

Ladies Gift Bundle item
Ladies Gift Bundle item
Ladies Gift Bundle item
Ladies Gift Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Ladies Gift Bundle. Includes a Swim Suit Cover, Makeup Sponges, Bracelet, 3 Sets of Earrings, Jewelry Box, Eyeliner Sharpener and Oil Free Makeup Setting Spray. Valued at $240. Donated by Gall Gardens

Massage Gift Certificate item
Massage Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$80 Gift Certificate Towards any Service and a 30 minute Indian Head Massage. Valued at $150. Donated by Woman to Woman Massage Therapy

Car Tune Up Service item
Car Tune Up Service
$40

Starting bid

Car Tune Up Service Includes, Oil and Filter, Lubricate all Grease Fittings, 25 Point Visual Safety Inspection. Valued at $125. Donated by Capital Automative Group

22 Fresh x Riders Watermelon Hoodie item
22 Fresh x Riders Watermelon Hoodie item
22 Fresh x Riders Watermelon Hoodie
$40

Starting bid

Size L 22 Fresh x Roughrider Watermelon Hoodie, Valued at $110. Donated by SaskPower

Wood Bowl and Carving Set item
Wood Bowl and Carving Set
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Wood Bowl and Carving Set. Valued at $105. Donated by Directwest

Stay 'n' Play and Bump, Babe, Beyond Expo item
Stay 'n' Play and Bump, Babe, Beyond Expo
$75

Starting bid

Stay 'n' Play Gift Card and Experience Package to Bump, Babe, Beyond Expo includes: 2 Premium VIP Tickets and $25 Bump Bucks to Spend at the Expo. Valued at $149. Donated by Stay 'n' Play Parenting Network

Atlas Hotel Bundle item
Atlas Hotel Bundle
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to the Knotted Thistle and Merch including a Crew Neck, Toque, Stickers, Candle and Sunglasses. Valued at $100. Donated by The Atlas Hotel

Wooden Art Sign item
Wooden Art Sign
$10

Starting bid

Wooden Art Sign. Valued at $40. Donated by McKayla's Moments

Legacy Reimaged Gift Basket item
Legacy Reimaged Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Gift Basket includes 4 Empathy Cards, 2 Fridge Magnets and a copy of the book Rainbow Baby Unraveled By Loss. Valued at $40. Donated by Tamara Wanner - Legacy Reimaged

Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Date Night Bundle includes: $100 in gift cards to Leopold's Tavern, 2 General Movie Passes and 2 Medium Popcorn Vouchers. Valued at $150. Donated by Leopold's Tavern and Landmark Cinemas

Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Date Night Bundle includes: $100 in gift cards to Victoria's Tavern, 2 General Movie Passes and 2 Medium Popcorn Vouchers. Valued at $150. Donated by Victoria's Tavern and Landmark Cinemas

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