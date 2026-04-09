Starry Night Remembrance Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
XXL Signed Trevor Harris Roughrider Jersey. Valued at $400. Donated by the Read Family
Starting bid
Wifi Upgrade Package includes a Route 10 Router, Alta Labs AP6 WiFi Access Point, Patch Cable and Set up Assistance. Valued at $600. Donated by EECOL Electric
Starting bid
XXL Makita Heated Jacket. Valued at $250. Donated by the Read Family
Starting bid
Ladies Gift Bundle. Includes a Swim Suit Cover, Makeup Sponges, Bracelet, 3 Sets of Earrings, Jewelry Box, Eyeliner Sharpener and Oil Free Makeup Setting Spray. Valued at $240. Donated by Gall Gardens
Starting bid
$80 Gift Certificate Towards any Service and a 30 minute Indian Head Massage. Valued at $150. Donated by Woman to Woman Massage Therapy
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Car Tune Up Service Includes, Oil and Filter, Lubricate all Grease Fittings, 25 Point Visual Safety Inspection. Valued at $125. Donated by Capital Automative Group
Starting bid
Size L 22 Fresh x Roughrider Watermelon Hoodie, Valued at $110. Donated by SaskPower
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Handmade Wood Bowl and Carving Set. Valued at $105. Donated by Directwest
Starting bid
Stay 'n' Play Gift Card and Experience Package to Bump, Babe, Beyond Expo includes: 2 Premium VIP Tickets and $25 Bump Bucks to Spend at the Expo. Valued at $149. Donated by Stay 'n' Play Parenting Network
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to the Knotted Thistle and Merch including a Crew Neck, Toque, Stickers, Candle and Sunglasses. Valued at $100. Donated by The Atlas Hotel
Starting bid
Wooden Art Sign. Valued at $40. Donated by McKayla's Moments
Starting bid
Gift Basket includes 4 Empathy Cards, 2 Fridge Magnets and a copy of the book Rainbow Baby Unraveled By Loss. Valued at $40. Donated by Tamara Wanner - Legacy Reimaged
Starting bid
Date Night Bundle includes: $100 in gift cards to Leopold's Tavern, 2 General Movie Passes and 2 Medium Popcorn Vouchers. Valued at $150. Donated by Leopold's Tavern and Landmark Cinemas
Starting bid
Date Night Bundle includes: $100 in gift cards to Victoria's Tavern, 2 General Movie Passes and 2 Medium Popcorn Vouchers. Valued at $150. Donated by Victoria's Tavern and Landmark Cinemas
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