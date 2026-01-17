Starry Skye's Gala 2027

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Price!
A ticket for a table of eight people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
A ticket for a table of eight people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
Early Bird Price!
You will be assigned to a table with other people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
You will be assigned to a table with other people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!