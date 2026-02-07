Fort St. John Women's Resource Society

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Fort St. John Women's Resource Society

About this event

Starry Skye's Gala 2027 - Tickets

11308 Alaska Rd N

Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5, Canada

Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A ticket for a table of eight people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)

Table of 9
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

A ticket for a table of nine people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)

Single Ticket
$125

You will be assigned to a table with other people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)

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