Starry Skye's Gala 2027 - Tickets

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A ticket for a table of eight people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
A ticket for a table of nine people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
You will be assigned to a table with other people. (You can decline the optional Zeffy fee in the "Summary" section by selecting "other" when prompted and adding 0)
$
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