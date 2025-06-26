STARS Children's Home Inc.

STARS Children's Home Inc.

STARS Children's Home Annual Gala 2025

Delta Hotel

Grand Ballroom - 225 Woodstock Rd, Fredericton, NB E3B 2H8, Canada

Ticket for 1
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Table of 8
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Twinkling Star Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

In gratitude of your support you will receive: 

  • 2 Complimentary Tickets for the Event with VIP Seating  
  • Sponsorship Name and Logo on Marketing and Promotional Material including Social Media Advertising 
  • Sponsorship Listed in the Event Program 
  • Sponsorship Recognition Displayed on the Large Screens at the Event 
  • Formal Recognition at the Event 
Shooting Star Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

In gratitude of your support you will receive: 

  • 4 Complimentary Tickets for the Event with VIP Seating 
  • VIP Photo Shoot with DeeDee Austin  
  • Sponsorship Name and Logo on Marketing and Promotional Material including Social Media Advertising 
  • Sponsorship Listed in the Event Program 
  • Sponsorship Signage Displayed at the Entrance of the Event 
  • Sponsorship Recognition Displayed on the Large Screens at the Event 
  • Formal Recognition at the Event 
Shining Star Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

In gratitude of your support you will receive: 

  • 1 Table (of 8 people each) with VIP Seating 
  • VIP Photo Shoot with DeeDee Austin 
  • Sponsorship Logo displayed on the VIP Tables  
  • Sponsorship Name and Logo on Marketing and Promotional Material including Social Media Advertising 
  • Sponsorship Listed in the Event Program 
  • Sponsorship Signage Displayed at the Entrance of the Event 
  • Sponsorship Recognition Displayed on the Large Screens at the Event 
  • Formal Recognition at the Event 
Brightest Star Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

In gratitude of your support you will receive: 

  • 2 Tables (of 8 people each) with VIP Seating 
  • VIP Photo Shoot with DeeDee Austin 
  • Sponsorship Logo displayed on the VIP Tables  
  • Sponsorship Name and Logo on Marketing and Promotional Material including Social Media Advertising 
  • Sponsorship Listed in the Event Program 
  • Sponsorship Signage Displayed at the Entrance of the Event 
  • Sponsorship Recognition Displayed on the Large Screens at the Event 
  • Formal Recognition at the Event 
