Station De Recherche Des Iles Mingan Inc.'s Shop

Let your child dive into discovery with our Kids Shark or Whale Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt. Made from 100% premium cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and tough enough for all-day adventures.
With striking ocean-inspired graphics and a comfy crew neck fit, this shirt celebrates the excitement of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. And with every purchase supporting MICS research and conservation, your young explorer helps protect the real creatures that spark their curiosity.
Ready for adventure.
Powered by purpose.
Get ready for adventure! Our Kids Shark Hoodie is perfect for ocean-loving explorers who can’t get enough of one of the sea’s coolest creatures. Crafted from a cozy 50/50 cotton-poly blend, it’s soft, warm, and tough enough for climbing, running, splashing, and every wild idea in between.
Featuring a bold, kid-approved shark graphic inspired by the Gulf of St. Lawrence, this hoodie brings big ocean energy to every day—whether it’s school, playtime, or weekend adventures.
Every purchase supports MICS research and conservation, helping protect the marine life your kids love learning about.
Comfortable. Tough. Full of ocean wonder.
Made for little adventurers with big imaginations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!