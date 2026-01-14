Jake Epp Library Programs

STEM Workshop (Investigate it!) - Ages 7-12

255 Elmdale St

Steinbach, MB R5G 0C9, Canada

STEM Workshop
Ages 7-12 (Please arrive 10 minutes early so we can get settled in before starting)


Become a forensic scientist and investigate this whodunit by examining clues left at the scene! Learn how to interpret evidence by exploring fabric samples and running a chemical analysis on a mystery solution. Take your own fingerprints and compare them to those left behind. Use chromatography to analyze the ink used in a mysterious note. Will you identify the culprit?

