STEM Workshop (Investigate it!) - Ages 7-12

Ages 7-12 (Please arrive 10 minutes early so we can get settled in before starting)





Become a forensic scientist and investigate this whodunit by examining clues left at the scene! Learn how to interpret evidence by exploring fabric samples and running a chemical analysis on a mystery solution. Take your own fingerprints and compare them to those left behind. Use chromatography to analyze the ink used in a mysterious note. Will you identify the culprit?