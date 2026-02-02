Step Thru Shop

Pre-order for Zine 2. Print date expected to be on or before April 19.





Local Ottawa delivery or pick up at the Bike Parts Swap Meet on April 19 available.





If you are not local to Ottawa, please consider the following mailing costs in your donation:

Canada: $2.61

United States: $4.29

International: $8.60





Price transparency details to be added once our printer has confirmed price.





Zine 2 is a collection of photos and musings from the offseason, straight from a Canadian bike mechanic's head, onto the page, and into your living room, probably. This one is a little different than the first zine, it is less bright and cheery and more moody and brooding. The photos were collected throughout the winter when we were not running group rides and instead trying to find fun in -30 temps with 6.5 hours of daylight. You won’t find a single bike photo in this zine (okay, maybe one), but all of the writing revolves around cycling. Heads up, it's not all sparkles and rainbows in this prose; a lot of what I wrote about are my abstract reflections on working in a bike shop during increasingly stressful times (capitalism, digital isolation, austerity, etc., etc.). I wrote these reflections mostly to get them out of my head and to shed light on experiences I rarely hear bike mechanics or bike people talk about.