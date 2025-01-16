INNER CITY YOUTH ALIVE INC

Hosted by

INNER CITY YOUTH ALIVE INC

About this event

Step Up Construction’s 2nd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

St. Boniface Golf Club - 100 Rue Youville

Winnipeg, MB R2M 0B5, Canada

Platinum Tournament Sponsor (GST included)
$13,125
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Tournament Sponsor package includes: Two Foursomes of golfers, 8 green fees, 8 hats and 4 golf carts, start at Hole 10, personalized banner with sponsor's logo, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized and exclusive hole signage at hole 10 (x2 signs), sponsor’s logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Gold Tournament Sponsor (GST included)
$8,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Tournament Sponsor package includes: 2 Foursome of golfers, 8 green fees, 8 hats and 4 golf carts, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized and exclusive hole signage at a hole (x2 signs), personalized and exclusive putting area signage (x1 sign), the sponsor’s logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Hat Sponsor (GST included)
$6,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hat Tournament Sponsor package includes: 1 Foursome of golfers, 4 green fees, 4 hats and 2 golf carts, the sponsor’s logo on side of 72 hats to be given out at tournament, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized and shared hole signage at a hole (x1 sign), the sponsor’s logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Silver Tournament Sponsor (GST included)
$4,725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Tournament Sponsor package includes: 1 Foursome of golfers, 4 green fees, 4 hats and 2 golf carts, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized and exclusive hole signage at a hole (x1 sign) , the sponsor’s logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Meal Sponsor (GST included)
$4,725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Meal Sponsor package includes: 1 Foursome of golfers, 4 green fees, 4 hats and 2 golf carts, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized signage at the meal station (x1 sign), the sponsor's logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Golf Cart Sponsor (GST included)
$3,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Cart Sponsor package includes: 1 Foursome of golfers, 4 green fees, 4 hats and 2 golf carts, sponsor’s company/family name & logo will be displayed with a Step-Up Crew member’s short bio on a pamphlet in golf carts during the tournament the, verbal recognition during lunch, the sponsor's logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

Hole-in-One Sponsor (GST included)
$2,625
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Hole-in-One Sponsor package includes: 2 golfers, 2 green fees, 2 hats and 1 golf cart, sponsor encores material costs for either a 10’x 10’ Wooden Deck – estimated cost: $4,800 (hole 5), or a 10x10 Gazebo – estimated cost: $4,800 (hole 18) if won day of golf tournament, verbal recognition during lunch, exclusive and personalized hole signage at either hole 5 or 18 (x2 signs), the sponsor's logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament.

General Hole Sponsor (GST included)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

General Hole Sponsor package includes: 2 golfers, 2 green fees, 2 hats and 1 golf cart, verbal recognition during lunch, personalized and shared hole signage at a hole (x1 signs), the sponsor's logo and recognition on the Step Up Construction Web Site, prior to tournament and 60 days after the tournament

Foursome Team (GST included)
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A Foursome Team includes: 4 golfers, 4 green fees, 4 hats and 2 golf carts. You can choose to donate any unused team spots to a Step Up Crew member. Simply enter "Step Up" as the First Name and we will fill your team with a member of our Step Up team.

Individual Golfer (GST included)
$260

An Individual golfer includes: 1 golfer, 1 green fee, 1 hat and a shared golf cart

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!