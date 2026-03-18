Steps of Hope 2026: Registration

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About this event
Join us in Abbotsford on May 2 (2026) for the Steps of Hope Walk!
This free registration helps us prepare for a safe and welcoming event experience.
By signing up, you’ll receive important event details and updates leading up to walk day. Open invite to friends and family.
Can’t make it to Abbotsford? Join the Steps of Hope Walk from wherever you are! Register to participate in your own community on May 2 (2026) and be part of a collective movement of support and awareness.
This free registration keeps you connected with updates and allows us to celebrate the impact of participants across different communities.
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