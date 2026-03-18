The Centre for Epilepsy and Seizure Education in BC

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The Centre for Epilepsy and Seizure Education in BC

About this event

Steps of Hope 2026: Registration

33015 Bevan Ave

Abbotsford, BC V2S 4S5, Canada

Participant Registration (In-Person)
Free

Join us in Abbotsford on May 2 (2026) for the Steps of Hope Walk!


This free registration helps us prepare for a safe and welcoming event experience.


By signing up, you’ll receive important event details and updates leading up to walk day. Open invite to friends and family.

Participant Registration (In Your Own Community)
Free

Can’t make it to Abbotsford? Join the Steps of Hope Walk from wherever you are! Register to participate in your own community on May 2 (2026) and be part of a collective movement of support and awareness.


This free registration keeps you connected with updates and allows us to celebrate the impact of participants across different communities.

Add a donation for The Centre for Epilepsy and Seizure Education in BC

$

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