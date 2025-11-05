STEW Spirit Wear 2025

Adult Full-Zip Hoodie with STEW logo - screen print on back, embroidery on front. 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece (XS-4XL)
Youth Full-Zip Hoodie with STEW logo - screen print on back, embroidery on front. 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece (XS-XL)
Adult Triblend Tees with STEW Logo on front. Preshrunk, 50/25/25 polyester/Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/rayon. (XS-4XL)
Youth Triblend Tees with STEW Logo on front. Preshrunk, 50/25/25 polyester/Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/rayon. (XS-4XL).
Tote bag with STEW Logo on front. 100% 2-layer soft, smooth matte polyester.
https://www.sanmarcanada.com/koi1805.html?colour=Storm%20Grey
STEW Luggage Tags Red luggage tag with STEW logo. Great for cases or music bags!
Add Name/Instrument to item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!