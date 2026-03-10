Stick It To Cancer

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Stick It To Cancer

About this event

Sales closed

Stick It To Cancer Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Canada Olympic Rd SW Calgary AB T3B, Canada Olympic Rd S W, Calgary, AB T3B 6B7, Canada

Signed Backlund Jersey item
Signed Backlund Jersey item
Signed Backlund Jersey item
Signed Backlund Jersey
$75

Starting bid

GAME DAY DROP!!!! This signed Backlund jersey was generously donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. The jersey comes with a certificate of authentication.

Signed photo, Chris Pronger (Anaheim Ducks) item
Signed photo, Chris Pronger (Anaheim Ducks) item
Signed photo, Chris Pronger (Anaheim Ducks)
$25

Starting bid

GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Chris Pronger of the Anaheim Ducks was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.

Signed photo, Reggie Leach (Philadelphia Flyers) item
Signed photo, Reggie Leach (Philadelphia Flyers)
$25

Starting bid

GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.

Signed photo, Rob Blake (San Jose Sharks) item
Signed photo, Rob Blake (San Jose Sharks)
$25

Starting bid

GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Rob Blake of the San Jose Sharks was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.

Phil Esposito Signed Game Stick - New York Rangers Era item
Phil Esposito Signed Game Stick - New York Rangers Era item
Phil Esposito Signed Game Stick - New York Rangers Era item
Phil Esposito Signed Game Stick - New York Rangers Era
$100

Starting bid

A Pat Hickey game-used Sherwood stick signed by his New York Rangers teammate Phil Esposito, one of the greatest scorers in NHL history. Esposito was the first player ever to score 100 points in a season and is a Top 10 all-time NHL scorer. Stick will come in a frame!

Calgary Flames Signed Stick item
Calgary Flames Signed Stick item
Calgary Flames Signed Stick
$50

Starting bid

This Matthew Coronato signed hockey stick from the Signature Collection was kindly donated by the Calgary Flames. An authentication certificate is included with the stick.

2027 IIHF World Junior Championship Package item
2027 IIHF World Junior Championship Package
$150

Starting bid

This package includes two lower bowl tickets to the New Year's Eve game at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, AB, as well as an autographed WJC Team Canada jersey.

Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket item
Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket item
Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket
$150

Starting bid

Coven Health Collective has kindly donated this wellness basket, which includes: 1 acupuncture session, 1 massage, 1 therapeutic pilates class, and a sweater. Valued at $485.

Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket item
Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket item
Coven Health Collective Wellness Basket
$150

Starting bid

Coven Health Collective has kindly donated this wellness basket, which includes: 1 acupuncture session, 1 massage, 1 therapeutic pilates class, and a sweater. Valued at $485.

Planet Fitness 1 year Black Card Membership item
Planet Fitness 1 year Black Card Membership item
Planet Fitness 1 year Black Card Membership
$125

Starting bid

Ignite Fitness Holdings has kindly donated a Planet Fitness 1 year Black Card Membership, valued at $420.

YYC Cycle 1 Month Pass item
YYC Cycle 1 Month Pass
$75

Starting bid

YYC Cycle has kindly donated a one month pass, valued at $225. The pass can be used at the University District and Marda Loop locations.

HotShop Hot Yoga - 5 Class Pass item
HotShop Hot Yoga - 5 Class Pass
$50

Starting bid

This 5-class pass for Hot Yoga was kindly donated by HotShop.

Yoga Santosha Membership item
Yoga Santosha Membership
$45

Starting bid

This 1-month membership (value of $109) was kindly donated by Yoga Santosha. The membership is valid for their Kensington and Mission locations.

Made By Marcus Workshop Tickets x2 item
Made By Marcus Workshop Tickets x2 item
Made By Marcus Workshop Tickets x2
$75

Starting bid

This set of 2 workshop tickets was kindly donated by Made by Marcus. Workshops cover everything from how ice cream is made to making your very own custom flavour to bring home! Value $115 per ticket.

Three Sisters Helicopter Tour x 2 people item
Three Sisters Helicopter Tour x 2 people
$250

Starting bid

Alpine Helicopters has kindly donated 2 tickets for a 25-minute helicopter tour of the Three Sisters. Each ticket is valued at $385.

Canmore Cave Tours x 2 Tickets item
Canmore Cave Tours x 2 Tickets
$100

Starting bid

This Explore Cave Tour experience for 2 was kindly donated by Canmore Cave Tours. Valued at $156.45 per ticket.

Spruce Meadows - North American Tournament Tickets x 4 item
Spruce Meadows - North American Tournament Tickets x 4
$75

Starting bid

Spruce Meadows has kindly donated 4x Reserved Seating Tickets to Saturday, July 4 of the ‘North American’ Tournament.

Family Activity Package item
Family Activity Package item
Family Activity Package
$50

Starting bid

This family activity package includes: 4 day passes to Butterfield Acres and a family membership to the Hangar Flight Museum.

These donations were kindly made by Butterfield Acres and the Hangar Flight Museum.

Laser Tag and Lunch Package item
Laser Tag and Lunch Package item
Laser Tag and Lunch Package
$30

Starting bid

This package includes 6 games of laser tag donated by Laser City and a $25 Italiano Please! Gift card kindly donated by Italiano Please!

Everwild Spa Canmore x2 Day Passes item
Everwild Spa Canmore x2 Day Passes
$125

Starting bid

Everwild Spa Canmore has kindly donated 2 day passes to the spa, valued at $185 each.

Premium Sunglasses (Neutral Grey) item
Premium Sunglasses (Neutral Grey) item
Premium Sunglasses (Neutral Grey)
$50

Starting bid

Wink Optometry has kindly donated a pair of high-quality non-prescription sunglasses. Approximate value of $320.

Premium Sunglasses (Dark Chocolate) item
Premium Sunglasses (Dark Chocolate) item
Premium Sunglasses (Dark Chocolate)
$50

Starting bid

Wink Optometry has kindly donated a pair of high-quality non-prescription sunglasses. Approximate value of $320.

Vantoris Chemistry Tutoring item
Vantoris Chemistry Tutoring
$75

Starting bid

Vantoris Tutoring has kindly donated three-session organic chemistry tutoring package (valued at $300). must be redeemed by May 31, 2026

Personal 1-hour Photography Session item
Personal 1-hour Photography Session
$45

Starting bid

Bilousov Photo has kindly donated a personal 1-hour photography session for an individual or a group of 2-4 people. Approximate value of $150. (@bilousovphoto on Instagram)

Yeti Brand Gift Basket item
Yeti Brand Gift Basket item
Yeti Brand Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Billyard Insurance Group has kindly donated a Yeti brand gift basket including 2 travel mugs and a cooler. Approximate value of $325.

Vermelho Hair Gift Basket item
Vermelho Hair Gift Basket item
Vermelho Hair Gift Basket item
Vermelho Hair Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Vermelho Hair in Canmore has kindly donated a gift basket that includes: a hair dryer, 2 hair products, and 3 coupons (valued at $315)

Blue Rose Sugaring Basket item
Blue Rose Sugaring Basket item
Blue Rose Sugaring Basket
$50

Starting bid

Blue Rose Sugaring has kindly donated a basket that includes a $100 gift certificate, Buff Experts Salicylic & Oat Microdart Spots, Buff Experts Tea Tree & Lemongrass Clarifying Body Soap and Soap Holder, Buff Experts Carrot & Calendula Intimate Salve, Merban International Exfoliating Loofah, Sugar Smac Smoothing Body Lotion, Alexandia Soothing Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak. Valued at $215

Wellness Package (larger) item
Wellness Package (larger) item
Wellness Package (larger) item
Wellness Package (larger)
$50

Starting bid

This large wellness package includes: a $25 Phil and Sebastian gift card kindly donated by Phil and Sebastian, a Bath and Body Set kindly donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and items kindly donated by Kytura Natural's (their larger remote-controlled 400 ml capacity diffuser, 3 bottles of their premium massage and body oils, and 4 of their diffuser oil blends). Approximate value of $440.

Wellness Package (smaller) item
Wellness Package (smaller) item
Wellness Package (smaller) item
Wellness Package (smaller)
$30

Starting bid

This wellness package includes: a Bath and Body Set kindly donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and a 150 mL diffuser with a diffuser oil blend and a premium massage and body oil kindly donated by Kytura Natural. Approximate value of $175.

Teleport Rides Round Trip YYC Airport Transfer item
Teleport Rides Round Trip YYC Airport Transfer
$75

Starting bid

Teleport Rides has kindly donated a private round-trip Calgary Airport Transfer (YYC) for up to 8 passengers (valued at $230 CAD).

Workwise Design Training Development Sprint (5 Weeks) item
Workwise Design Training Development Sprint (5 Weeks)
$200

Starting bid

Workwise Design has kindly donated a Training Development Sprint (5 Weeks) ($5k in value)

George Springer Blue Jays Jersey - L item
George Springer Blue Jays Jersey - L
$45

Starting bid

Smuckers has kindly donated a George Springer Blue Jays Jersey!

George Springer Blue Jays Jersey - M item
George Springer Blue Jays Jersey - M
$45

Starting bid

Smuckers has kindly donated a George Springer Blue Jays Jersey!

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays Jersey - M item
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays Jersey - M
$45

Starting bid

Smuckers has kindly donated a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays women’s Jersey!

Heather Clarke CPA Services
$150

Starting bid

Heather Clarke CPA has kindly donated $350 towards a basic personal filing and consultation AND $1500 towards sole proprietor or corporate consultation and filings.

ACF - WiiM Wake Up Sunrise Light item
ACF - WiiM Wake Up Sunrise Light
$60

Starting bid

Alberta Cancer Foundation has kindly donated this WiiM Wake Up Sunrise Light, valued at $189.

Suds & Sodas Craft Beverage Basket item
Suds & Sodas Craft Beverage Basket
$35

Starting bid

Suds & Sodas Mobile Bar has kindly donated this craft beverage gift basket, perfect for mixing up drinks at your next gathering! This basket features local Alberta favorites, including a 24-pack of Grizzly Paw Soda, and a Brewsters growler! Value $200.

Calgary Sport and Social Club item
Calgary Sport and Social Club
$45

Starting bid

Donated by the Calgary Sport and Social Club, this package includes a $50 CSSC gift card, a $50 Golf Fanatics Gift Card, a $50 Tuxedo Source for Sports Gift Card, an 8-pack of Shiddy’s Distilling Orange Drink, and a Calgary Flames Tumblr.

Calgary Surge Tickets item
Calgary Surge Tickets
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets for the Calgary Surge vs the Saskatoon Mamba game on June 10th.

Clothing Bundle item
Clothing Bundle item
Clothing Bundle
$45

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to the Clothing Bar Boutique and 3 x $75 Gift Cards for Devon & Lang Premium Underwear.

Run Calgary Bundle item
Run Calgary Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Run Calgary, this bundle includes a $50 gift certificate valid for the 2026 Servus Calgary Marathon (any distance), 1x Run Calgary warming poncho, 1x Bravey Book by Alexi Pappas, 1x Run Calgary running belt, 1x Run Calgary water bottle, 1x Run Calgary sunglasses, and 1x Run Calgary backpack — total prize pack valued at $250.

Charcuterie Board for 8 item
Charcuterie Board for 8 item
Charcuterie Board for 8
$25

Starting bid

Great Events Catering has kindly donated a Charcuterie Board for 8 people. Valued at $100.

Charcuterie Board for 8 item
Charcuterie Board for 8 item
Charcuterie Board for 8
$25

Starting bid

Great Events Catering has kindly donated a Charcuterie Board for 8 people. Valued at $100.

2nd Gift certificate

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