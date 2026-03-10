Stick It To Cancer Silent Auction

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GAME DAY DROP!!!! This signed Backlund jersey was generously donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. The jersey comes with a certificate of authentication.
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GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Chris Pronger of the Anaheim Ducks was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.
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GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.
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GAME DAY DROP!! This framed signed photo of Rob Blake of the San Jose Sharks was kindly donated by a member of the Monument/Kendal Lab. Comes with a certificate of authentication.
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A Pat Hickey game-used Sherwood stick signed by his New York Rangers teammate Phil Esposito, one of the greatest scorers in NHL history. Esposito was the first player ever to score 100 points in a season and is a Top 10 all-time NHL scorer. Stick will come in a frame!
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This Matthew Coronato signed hockey stick from the Signature Collection was kindly donated by the Calgary Flames. An authentication certificate is included with the stick.
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This package includes two lower bowl tickets to the New Year's Eve game at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, AB, as well as an autographed WJC Team Canada jersey.
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Coven Health Collective has kindly donated this wellness basket, which includes: 1 acupuncture session, 1 massage, 1 therapeutic pilates class, and a sweater. Valued at $485.
Starting bid
Coven Health Collective has kindly donated this wellness basket, which includes: 1 acupuncture session, 1 massage, 1 therapeutic pilates class, and a sweater. Valued at $485.
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Ignite Fitness Holdings has kindly donated a Planet Fitness 1 year Black Card Membership, valued at $420.
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YYC Cycle has kindly donated a one month pass, valued at $225. The pass can be used at the University District and Marda Loop locations.
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This 5-class pass for Hot Yoga was kindly donated by HotShop.
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This 1-month membership (value of $109) was kindly donated by Yoga Santosha. The membership is valid for their Kensington and Mission locations.
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This set of 2 workshop tickets was kindly donated by Made by Marcus. Workshops cover everything from how ice cream is made to making your very own custom flavour to bring home! Value $115 per ticket.
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Alpine Helicopters has kindly donated 2 tickets for a 25-minute helicopter tour of the Three Sisters. Each ticket is valued at $385.
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This Explore Cave Tour experience for 2 was kindly donated by Canmore Cave Tours. Valued at $156.45 per ticket.
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Spruce Meadows has kindly donated 4x Reserved Seating Tickets to Saturday, July 4 of the ‘North American’ Tournament.
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This family activity package includes: 4 day passes to Butterfield Acres and a family membership to the Hangar Flight Museum.
These donations were kindly made by Butterfield Acres and the Hangar Flight Museum.
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This package includes 6 games of laser tag donated by Laser City and a $25 Italiano Please! Gift card kindly donated by Italiano Please!
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Everwild Spa Canmore has kindly donated 2 day passes to the spa, valued at $185 each.
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Wink Optometry has kindly donated a pair of high-quality non-prescription sunglasses. Approximate value of $320.
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Wink Optometry has kindly donated a pair of high-quality non-prescription sunglasses. Approximate value of $320.
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Vantoris Tutoring has kindly donated three-session organic chemistry tutoring package (valued at $300). must be redeemed by May 31, 2026
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Bilousov Photo has kindly donated a personal 1-hour photography session for an individual or a group of 2-4 people. Approximate value of $150. (@bilousovphoto on Instagram)
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Billyard Insurance Group has kindly donated a Yeti brand gift basket including 2 travel mugs and a cooler. Approximate value of $325.
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Vermelho Hair in Canmore has kindly donated a gift basket that includes: a hair dryer, 2 hair products, and 3 coupons (valued at $315)
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Blue Rose Sugaring has kindly donated a basket that includes a $100 gift certificate, Buff Experts Salicylic & Oat Microdart Spots, Buff Experts Tea Tree & Lemongrass Clarifying Body Soap and Soap Holder, Buff Experts Carrot & Calendula Intimate Salve, Merban International Exfoliating Loofah, Sugar Smac Smoothing Body Lotion, Alexandia Soothing Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak. Valued at $215
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This large wellness package includes: a $25 Phil and Sebastian gift card kindly donated by Phil and Sebastian, a Bath and Body Set kindly donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and items kindly donated by Kytura Natural's (their larger remote-controlled 400 ml capacity diffuser, 3 bottles of their premium massage and body oils, and 4 of their diffuser oil blends). Approximate value of $440.
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This wellness package includes: a Bath and Body Set kindly donated by Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and a 150 mL diffuser with a diffuser oil blend and a premium massage and body oil kindly donated by Kytura Natural. Approximate value of $175.
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Teleport Rides has kindly donated a private round-trip Calgary Airport Transfer (YYC) for up to 8 passengers (valued at $230 CAD).
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Workwise Design has kindly donated a Training Development Sprint (5 Weeks) ($5k in value)
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Smuckers has kindly donated a George Springer Blue Jays Jersey!
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Smuckers has kindly donated a George Springer Blue Jays Jersey!
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Smuckers has kindly donated a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays women’s Jersey!
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Heather Clarke CPA has kindly donated $350 towards a basic personal filing and consultation AND $1500 towards sole proprietor or corporate consultation and filings.
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Alberta Cancer Foundation has kindly donated this WiiM Wake Up Sunrise Light, valued at $189.
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Suds & Sodas Mobile Bar has kindly donated this craft beverage gift basket, perfect for mixing up drinks at your next gathering! This basket features local Alberta favorites, including a 24-pack of Grizzly Paw Soda, and a Brewsters growler! Value $200.
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Donated by the Calgary Sport and Social Club, this package includes a $50 CSSC gift card, a $50 Golf Fanatics Gift Card, a $50 Tuxedo Source for Sports Gift Card, an 8-pack of Shiddy’s Distilling Orange Drink, and a Calgary Flames Tumblr.
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2 tickets for the Calgary Surge vs the Saskatoon Mamba game on June 10th.
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$50 Gift Card to the Clothing Bar Boutique and 3 x $75 Gift Cards for Devon & Lang Premium Underwear.
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Donated by Run Calgary, this bundle includes a $50 gift certificate valid for the 2026 Servus Calgary Marathon (any distance), 1x Run Calgary warming poncho, 1x Bravey Book by Alexi Pappas, 1x Run Calgary running belt, 1x Run Calgary water bottle, 1x Run Calgary sunglasses, and 1x Run Calgary backpack — total prize pack valued at $250.
Starting bid
Great Events Catering has kindly donated a Charcuterie Board for 8 people. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Great Events Catering has kindly donated a Charcuterie Board for 8 people. Valued at $100.
2nd Gift certificate
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