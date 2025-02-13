Stick It To Cancer's Silent Auction Tier Two

Personalized Josh Morrissey Signed Team Canada Jersey
$350
Starting bid
The winner of this jersey will receive an autographed 4 Nations Team Canada #44 jersey, personalized to the winning bidder, kindly donated by Josh Morrissey and Craig Button. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximate value: priceless.
This jersey will NOT be available for live view at our game given the nature of the item.
Dustin Wolf Signed Flames Jersey
$175
Starting bid
This jersey was kindly donated by Dustin Wolf and Craig Button. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $850 CAD value.
2x Sled Dog Halden Snowskates
$200
Starting bid
These two pairs of Snowskates (two pairs, for 2 people) were kindly donated by Ski Cellar Snowboard. $868 CAD value. Snowskates can be exchanged for the correct size.
Enjoy this activity with a friend! The Halden comes with bases with steel edges for great bite on the slopes. The dynamic thermal liner features a flexible toe section which stretches to accommodate foot size variations and the natural swelling of feet during prolonged activity.
This is a breed that can be used by both men and women.
Logan O'Connor Signed Stick
$75
Starting bid
This stick was kindly donated by the Canadian Cancer Society. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $430 CAD value.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Signed Stick
$75
Starting bid
This stick was kindly donated by the Canadian Cancer Society. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $430 CAD value.
2x Flames vs Stars Tickets - Regular Season Home Game
$100
Starting bid
March 27th Flames vs Stars, section 210, row 3, seats 1 and 2. These tickets were kindly donated by Craig Button. Approximately $400 CAD value.
Flyberta 2-person field lesson, hat and bag.
$75
Starting bid
This bundle was kindly donated by Flyberta, a local company that provides very personable fly fishing lessons. $250 CAD value.
Hot Shop Gift Certificate for 5 Free Classes
$45
Starting bid
This experience was kindly donated by Hot Shop Calgary, your one stop for Hot Yoga, Spin, and Barre classes. Approximately $135 CAD value.
2x Regular Season Home Game Calgary Hitmen Tickets
$25
Starting bid
These tickets were kindly donated by the Hitmen and can be redeemed at any game. Approximately $100 CAD value.
