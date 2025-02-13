Stick It To Cancer's Silent Auction Tier Two

These two pairs of Snowskates (two pairs, for 2 people) were kindly donated by Ski Cellar Snowboard. $868 CAD value. Snowskates can be exchanged for the correct size. Enjoy this activity with a friend! The Halden comes with bases with steel edges for great bite on the slopes. The dynamic thermal liner features a flexible toe section which stretches to accommodate foot size variations and the natural swelling of feet during prolonged activity. This is a breed that can be used by both men and women.

These two pairs of Snowskates (two pairs, for 2 people) were kindly donated by Ski Cellar Snowboard. $868 CAD value. Snowskates can be exchanged for the correct size. Enjoy this activity with a friend! The Halden comes with bases with steel edges for great bite on the slopes. The dynamic thermal liner features a flexible toe section which stretches to accommodate foot size variations and the natural swelling of feet during prolonged activity. This is a breed that can be used by both men and women.

More details...