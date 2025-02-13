Stick It To Cancer

Hosted by

Stick It To Cancer

About this event

Sales closed

Stick It To Cancer's Silent Auction Tier Two

Personalized Josh Morrissey Signed Team Canada Jersey item
Personalized Josh Morrissey Signed Team Canada Jersey item
Personalized Josh Morrissey Signed Team Canada Jersey
$350

Starting bid

The winner of this jersey will receive an autographed 4 Nations Team Canada #44 jersey, personalized to the winning bidder, kindly donated by Josh Morrissey and Craig Button. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximate value: priceless. This jersey will NOT be available for live view at our game given the nature of the item.
Dustin Wolf Signed Flames Jersey item
Dustin Wolf Signed Flames Jersey item
Dustin Wolf Signed Flames Jersey
$175

Starting bid

This jersey was kindly donated by Dustin Wolf and Craig Button. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $850 CAD value.
2x Sled Dog Halden Snowskates item
2x Sled Dog Halden Snowskates item
2x Sled Dog Halden Snowskates
$200

Starting bid

These two pairs of Snowskates (two pairs, for 2 people) were kindly donated by Ski Cellar Snowboard. $868 CAD value. Snowskates can be exchanged for the correct size. Enjoy this activity with a friend! The Halden comes with bases with steel edges for great bite on the slopes. The dynamic thermal liner features a flexible toe section which stretches to accommodate foot size variations and the natural swelling of feet during prolonged activity. This is a breed that can be used by both men and women.
Logan O'Connor Signed Stick item
Logan O'Connor Signed Stick item
Logan O'Connor Signed Stick item
Logan O'Connor Signed Stick
$75

Starting bid

This stick was kindly donated by the Canadian Cancer Society. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $430 CAD value.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Signed Stick item
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Signed Stick item
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Signed Stick item
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Signed Stick
$75

Starting bid

This stick was kindly donated by the Canadian Cancer Society. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Approximately $430 CAD value.
2x Flames vs Stars Tickets - Regular Season Home Game item
2x Flames vs Stars Tickets - Regular Season Home Game
$100

Starting bid

March 27th Flames vs Stars, section 210, row 3, seats 1 and 2. These tickets were kindly donated by Craig Button. Approximately $400 CAD value.
Flyberta 2-person field lesson, hat and bag. item
Flyberta 2-person field lesson, hat and bag. item
Flyberta 2-person field lesson, hat and bag.
$75

Starting bid

This bundle was kindly donated by Flyberta, a local company that provides very personable fly fishing lessons. $250 CAD value.
Hot Shop Gift Certificate for 5 Free Classes item
Hot Shop Gift Certificate for 5 Free Classes item
Hot Shop Gift Certificate for 5 Free Classes
$45

Starting bid

This experience was kindly donated by Hot Shop Calgary, your one stop for Hot Yoga, Spin, and Barre classes. Approximately $135 CAD value.
2x Regular Season Home Game Calgary Hitmen Tickets item
2x Regular Season Home Game Calgary Hitmen Tickets
$25

Starting bid

These tickets were kindly donated by the Hitmen and can be redeemed at any game. Approximately $100 CAD value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!