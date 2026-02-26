Li Michif Mamawi (The Metis Together) 3-in-1 Event!

Let's have some fun together from 4:00–5:00 PM. Whether you’re a first-time climber or a pro, this is a great chance to stay active, build confidence, and connect with friends in a supportive environment. Make sure to bring runners!!!





Make sure to sign the waiver before arriving Sign a Waiver |





Once we are done, we will go join our old people and elders and share a meal together from 5pm-7pm at La kaav