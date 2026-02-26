Gabriel Dumont Local 11 Inc

Hosted by

Gabriel Dumont Local 11 Inc

About this event

Li Michif Mamawi (The Metis Together) 3-in-1 Event!

820 9 Ave N

Saskatoon, SK S7K 2Z2, Canada

KIDS Clip & Climb Fun Hour
Free

Let's have some fun together from 4:00–5:00 PM. Whether you’re a first-time climber or a pro, this is a great chance to stay active, build confidence, and connect with friends in a supportive environment. Make sure to bring runners!!!


Make sure to sign the waiver before arriving Sign a Waiver |


Once we are done, we will go join our old people and elders and share a meal together from 5pm-7pm at La kaav

Young Adults (16-29) Escape City -escape rooms! – Event
Free

Crack the clues and race against the clock in a fun, fast-paced challenge at Escape City 248 3rd Avenue South.


Stating at 3pm in one room and 3:10 pm in the next, participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes early to sign the waivers!


Once we are done, we will go join our old people and elders and share a meal together from 5pm-7pm at La kaav

Elders and Adults Event 3pm! La Kaav Bingo, Music & Games
Free

Elders and Adults are warmly invited to join us at La Kaav for an afternoon of Bingo, music, and games starting at 3:00 PM.

Come enjoy great company, friendly competition, and plenty of laughter in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.


5-5:15pm supper will be served.

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