Radical Faeries of British Columbia Society

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Radical Faeries of British Columbia Society

About this event

Stitch Creation Messenger Bag Auction

Stitch's Sassy Messenger Bag item
Stitch's Sassy Messenger Bag item
Stitch's Sassy Messenger Bag item
Stitch's Sassy Messenger Bag
$100

Starting bid

Stitch has created a custom messenger bag as an auction item for our Faerie Fee Funds. The front flap is made from one of the T-shirts Columbine and the 4 of Wands have made. Cove graciously sacrificed it for this purpose. There are also fun penis graphics and men fabrics.


Included is a set of four coasters made from various fun men fabrics.


The messenger bag is approximately 13 inches wide, 13 inches tall and 3 inches deep. This is truly a unique and an exquisite piece of Stitch's talent and his contribution to our fae culture.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!