Stitch Creation Messenger Bag Auction

Stitch has created a custom messenger bag as an auction item for our Faerie Fee Funds. The front flap is made from one of the T-shirts Columbine and the 4 of Wands have made. Cove graciously sacrificed it for this purpose. There are also fun penis graphics and men fabrics.





Included is a set of four coasters made from various fun men fabrics.





The messenger bag is approximately 13 inches wide, 13 inches tall and 3 inches deep. This is truly a unique and an exquisite piece of Stitch's talent and his contribution to our fae culture.