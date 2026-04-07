Storehouse 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

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About this event
Enjoy premier recognition throughout the tournament, with elevated visibility during the post-round dinner. This sponsorship includes three foursomes (12 golfers), each including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets, plus 10 additional dinner tickets and 12 additional drink tickets to host clients, colleagues, or special guests beyond your golfers. You will also enjoy 4 reserved parking stalls, have an opportunity to speak at the dinner, skip the line registration as well as choose your starting holes. You'll also have the opportunity to host a booth and for a cheque presentation. This sponsorship includes two dedicated social media posts on your preferred platform(s), premier logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement across all event materials including signage, evening program and event slideshow. You'll be given verbal recognition during our dinner program, have premier logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Receive premier recognition during the post-round dinner, a key gathering moment of the event. This sponsorship includes two foursomes (4 golfers), each including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets, along with 6 additional dinner tickets and 8 additional drink tickets to host clients, colleagues, or special guests beyond your golfers. You'll enjoy 2 reserved parking stalls, skip the line registration an option to host a booth and the opportunity for a cheque presentation. Also included will be two dedicated social media posts on your preferred platform(s), prominent logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement across all event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow, an opportunity for enhanced on site presence or site activation. You'll be given verbal recognition during our dinner program, enjoy premier logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand across the course with your logo displayed on all 72 tournament golf carts. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets, plus 2 additional dinner tickets and 4 additional drink tickets to host clients, colleagues, or special guests beyond your golfers. You'll enjoy 2 reserved parking stalls, skip the line registration, an option to host a booth and the opportunity for a cheque presentation. Also included are 2 dedicated social media posts on your preferred platform(s), premier logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement across all event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow. You'll be given verbal recognition during our dinner program, enjoy premier logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand at the swag table with prominent recognition as guests receive their tournament items. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets, plus 2 additional dinner tickets and 4 additional drink tickets to host clients, colleagues, or special guests beyond your golfers. You'll enjoy 2 reserved parking stalls, skip the line registration, an option to host a booth and the opportunity for a cheque presentation. Also included are 2 dedicated social media post on your preferred platform(s), premier logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement across all event materials including signage , evening program and event slideshow. you'll be given verbal recognition during our dinner program, enjoy premier logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand through prominent recognition during the auction and on the event website. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow and the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand at a comfort station, connecting with golfers as they recharge throughout the course. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow and the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand during the lunch experience with prominent recognition as golfers take a break and connect. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow as well as the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand on the sleeve of our staff and volunteer t-shirts, gaining visibility throughout the tournament while supporting the team that makes the day possible. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow as well as the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand on the tournament scorecards, a key touchpoint used by every golfer throughout the day. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow as well as the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand on the snack cart. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow as well as the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand at the air cannon hole, creating an exciting and memorable experience as golfers launch their shots down the fairway. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is one dedicated social media post on your preferred platform, your logo on our event t-shirt, prominent logo placement across event materials, including signage, evening program and event slideshow as well as the option to host an on course activity. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.
Showcase your brand at the volunteer care station, supporting and celebrating the team that makes the tournament possible. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the bag drop, creating a strong first impression as golfers arrive and begin their day on the course. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the Mega Putt experience, creating a fun and interactive highlight for golfers on the course. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the hole-in-one contest, one of the most exciting moments on the course. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the longest drive hole, celebrating power and performance as golfers compete for distance. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the closest to the pin hole, highlighting precision and skill in one of the tournament’s most exciting challenges. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the Happy Gilmore–inspired putting hole, creating a fun and memorable experience for golfers on the course. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand through tournament décor, enhancing the overall atmosphere and creating a memorable experience for golfers throughout the day. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets.
Showcase your brand through prominent logo placement on the wine bottles. This sponsorship includes one foursome (4 golfers), including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand at the putting contest, engaging golfers in a fun and interactive on-course experience. This sponsorship includes 4 dinner tickets to host your guests. Also included is recognition via social media stories, logo placement on shared sponsor signage and event slideshow, inclusion in sponsor recognition materials and recognition on website.
Showcase your brand on the course with your logo featured at a designated hole, or participate as a meaningful family legacy sponsor. Optional on-course activation available for an additional $200 to further engage golfers.
Make an impact by engaging directly with golfers at your sponsored hole, creating meaningful connections and enhancing your brand visibility on the course.
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