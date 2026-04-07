Storehouse 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

Enjoy premier recognition throughout the tournament, with elevated visibility during the post-round dinner. This sponsorship includes three foursomes (12 golfers), each including 2 golf carts, 4 lunch tickets, and 4 dinner tickets, plus 10 additional dinner tickets and 12 additional drink tickets to host clients, colleagues, or special guests beyond your golfers. You will also enjoy 4 reserved parking stalls, have an opportunity to speak at the dinner, skip the line registration as well as choose your starting holes. You'll also have the opportunity to host a booth and for a cheque presentation. This sponsorship includes two dedicated social media posts on your preferred platform(s), premier logo placement on our event t-shirt, premier logo placement across all event materials including signage, evening program and event slideshow. You'll be given verbal recognition during our dinner program, have premier logo placement on our Storehouse website and post event communications.