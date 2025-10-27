Storehouse Society's Christmas Shop

Storehouse Coffee Mug
CA$18

Warm up this winter with our Storehouse mug. Perfect for coffee, cocoa, and showing your support for local families in need.

Storehouse Cotton Tote Bag
CA$20

Stylish, sturdy, and sustainable. Ideal for shopping, gifting, or everyday use while supporting food security in our community.

Storehouse Lanyard
CA$6

Keep your keys close and your community closer. A simple way to carry purpose everywhere you go.

Storehouse Charcuterie Box
CA$40

A festive assortment goodies. Perfect for 2–3 to share, or 4–5 to snack! A festive mix of savoury and sweet favourites that make any gathering special.

Storehouse Christmas Cookie Box (half a dozen)
CA$10

Freshly baked and festively wrapped.
A sweet way to share the spirit of Christmas while supporting local families in need.

Christmas Bundle: Mug + Tote
CA$35

A perfect pair for daily use! Sip, shop, and show your support for local families with this thoughtful, purposeful gift set.

Christmas Bundle: Mug + Lanyard
CA$22

A cozy combo for home and on-the-go. Warm your heart and carry kindness everywhere you go.

Christmas Gift Set: Full Gift Set (Mug + Tote + Lanyard)
CA$40

Our ultimate holiday gift! Practical, meaningful, and full of heart. Every item supports families.

Holiday Treat Bundle (Charcuterie Box + Christmas Cookies)
CA$45

A delicious mix of savoury and sweet made for sharing. Perfect for small gatherings or thoughtful holiday gifting and every bite supports local families in need.

