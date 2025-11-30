Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary: A New Chapter

JW Mariott The Rosseau Muskoka
$200

Starting bid

A luxurious one night stay in a Studio Room with breakfast for two. Valid until June 2026. Value $740.00

Pouch
$5

Starting bid

Small pouch (7.5" x 5") with stencilled photo of Stevie for all those small valuables. Value: $10

Behind the scenes at Story Book.
$100

Starting bid

Come and see how we make Darwin's dinner. Help make enrichment. See where our monkeys and lemurs sleep at night. Package is for 4 people to be booked between April and October 2026. Value: Priceless.

Gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

The Old Spaghetti Factory (any location) - try their famous pasta. Value $25.00

Autographed Salman Rushdie book
$20

Starting bid

This fantastical adventure could be yours plus it is autographed. Value: Priceless

Tote bag
$5

Starting bid

A tote bag with a stencilled photo of Njeri. Value: $20

Is it real or is it cake? item
Is it real or is it cake?
$100

Starting bid

This amazing opportunity is donated by April Julian, hyper-realistic cake artist as seen on Is It Cake? (Netflix), and head judge of Bake Master Battle (Food Network Canada) 
Value:  $500

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind cake creation.

This bespoke cake serves up to 12 guests and will be designed in consultation with April to ensure it’s both memorable and manageable.

Complimentary delivery is available within the downtown Toronto core. For other areas, pick-up can be arranged at Magpie Coffee and Bakeshop. Delivery or pick-up will be coordinated based on April’s availability.

Perfect for a modest celebration or intimate gathering, this prize offers a taste of April’s artistry and edible magic.

https://apriljulian.com/

https://www.instagram.com/apriljuliancakes/


Scandinave Spa gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

In an iconic setting in Blue Mountain, 2 hours north of Toronto. Choose from the many different treatments they offer. Value: $200

Pouch
$5

Starting bid

Small pouch (7.5" x 5") with stencilled photo of a baboon family for all those small valuables. Value: $10

17 oz Swell water bottle
$10

Starting bid

Insulated stainless steel water bottle. Actual colour not as shown. Value: $35.00

Sylvia Lefkovitz Painting "Winter in the Park"
$500

Starting bid

Sylvia Lefkovitz was a Canadian sculptor and painter. This beautiful painting is 20" x 24" oil on canvas (unframed). Includes a catalogue from her show at Gallery Gevik in Toronto. Value: $3,500

Earl's Restaurant gift card
$20

Starting bid

Upscale dining in 70 locations across Canada. Value: $100

Home Theatre Projector
$20

Starting bid

Great for home theatre and outdoor movies. Value: $90

Sanctuary 2026 calendar
$5

Starting bid

Our popular sanctuary calendar this year featuring Njeri on the cover. Value: $25 More available through our website: [email protected]

Set of 8 wine glass charms
$5

Starting bid

Having a Christmas party? These wine charms will make sure you keep track of your own glass. Value: $20

Pockets Christmas cards
$10

Starting bid

Set of 5 Christmas cards painted by the one and only Pockets Warhol. Value $30

Christmas cards created by Darwin
$10

Starting bid

Set of 5 cards by the famous Darwin using a painting app on a tablet. One of the many forms of enrichment we provide. Value: $30

