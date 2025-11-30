Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary: A New Chapter

This amazing opportunity is donated by April Julian, hyper-realistic cake artist as seen on Is It Cake? (Netflix), and head judge of Bake Master Battle (Food Network Canada)

Value: $500

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind cake creation.

This bespoke cake serves up to 12 guests and will be designed in consultation with April to ensure it’s both memorable and manageable.

Complimentary delivery is available within the downtown Toronto core. For other areas, pick-up can be arranged at Magpie Coffee and Bakeshop. Delivery or pick-up will be coordinated based on April’s availability.

Perfect for a modest celebration or intimate gathering, this prize offers a taste of April’s artistry and edible magic.

https://apriljulian.com/

https://www.instagram.com/apriljuliancakes/



