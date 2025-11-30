Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary: A New Chapter

218 Glenview Ave, Toronto or at the sanctuary.
Starting bid
A luxurious one night stay in a Studio Room with breakfast for two. Valid until June 2026. Value $740.00
Starting bid
Small pouch (7.5" x 5") with stencilled photo of Stevie for all those small valuables. Value: $10
Starting bid
Come and see how we make Darwin's dinner. Help make enrichment. See where our monkeys and lemurs sleep at night. Package is for 4 people to be booked between April and October 2026. Value: Priceless.
Starting bid
The Old Spaghetti Factory (any location) - try their famous pasta. Value $25.00
Starting bid
This fantastical adventure could be yours plus it is autographed. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
A tote bag with a stencilled photo of Njeri. Value: $20
Starting bid
This amazing opportunity is donated by April Julian, hyper-realistic cake artist as seen on Is It Cake? (Netflix), and head judge of Bake Master Battle (Food Network Canada)
Value: $500
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind cake creation.
This bespoke cake serves up to 12 guests and will be designed in consultation with April to ensure it’s both memorable and manageable.
Complimentary delivery is available within the downtown Toronto core. For other areas, pick-up can be arranged at Magpie Coffee and Bakeshop. Delivery or pick-up will be coordinated based on April’s availability.
Perfect for a modest celebration or intimate gathering, this prize offers a taste of April’s artistry and edible magic.
https://www.instagram.com/apriljuliancakes/
Starting bid
In an iconic setting in Blue Mountain, 2 hours north of Toronto. Choose from the many different treatments they offer. Value: $200
Starting bid
Small pouch (7.5" x 5") with stencilled photo of a baboon family for all those small valuables. Value: $10
Starting bid
Insulated stainless steel water bottle. Actual colour not as shown. Value: $35.00
Starting bid
Sylvia Lefkovitz was a Canadian sculptor and painter. This beautiful painting is 20" x 24" oil on canvas (unframed). Includes a catalogue from her show at Gallery Gevik in Toronto. Value: $3,500
Starting bid
Upscale dining in 70 locations across Canada. Value: $100
Starting bid
Great for home theatre and outdoor movies. Value: $90
Starting bid
Our popular sanctuary calendar this year featuring Njeri on the cover. Value: $25 More available through our website: [email protected]
Starting bid
Having a Christmas party? These wine charms will make sure you keep track of your own glass. Value: $20
Starting bid
Set of 5 Christmas cards painted by the one and only Pockets Warhol. Value $30
Starting bid
Set of 5 cards by the famous Darwin using a painting app on a tablet. One of the many forms of enrichment we provide. Value: $30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!