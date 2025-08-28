The Dale Ministries

Hosted by

The Dale Ministries

About this event

Story Day Accessibility: Nurturing Access and Equity

65 Church St

Toronto, ON M5C 2E9, Canada

General Admission
$50

General admission includes access to the full day of programming—storytelling sessions, music, and community connection—as well as a delicious meal.

Sponsor a Ticket
$50

We don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone who wishes to attend. If the ticket price is a challenge, please reach out to [email protected] as we do not want anyone to be turned away. If you're in a position to do so, consider sponsoring a ticket to help someone else attend. Your support helps make this event more accessible for all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!