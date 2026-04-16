Strathroy Hometown Festival 2026

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

You must pick up a HARD COPY of the pre-sold midway pass from a Committee Member with your QR code.

These can be picked up at the Downtown Strathroy Market on Saturday June 6 or 13th, or from the committee booth located near the stage during the festival.



THE MIDWAY OPERATORS WILL NOT ACCEPT THESE ETICKETS, AND YOU MUST HAVE A HARD COPY TICKET TO GET A BRACELET.