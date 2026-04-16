Strathroy Hometown Festival 2026

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About this event
Friday Concerts:
Maddy Mckenzie
Copper Sky
Graham Bedard
Age of majority at 8pm
Saturday Concerts:
4 Way Street
Full Throttle
The Cherry Dogs
Def Bombs
Ozzy Forever
Age of majority at 8pm
Access to concerts on Friday & Saturday!
Friday Concerts:
Maddy Mckenzie
Copper Sky
Graham Bedard
Saturday Concerts:
4 Way Street
Full Throttle
The Cherry Dogs
Def Bombs
Ozzy Forever
Age of majority at 8pm
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
You must pick up a HARD COPY of the pre-sold midway pass from a Committee Member with your QR code.
These can be picked up at the Downtown Strathroy Market on Saturday June 6 or 13th, or from the committee booth located near the stage during the festival.
THE MIDWAY OPERATORS WILL NOT ACCEPT THESE ETICKETS, AND YOU MUST HAVE A HARD COPY TICKET TO GET A BRACELET.
After Senior Karaoke Idol come see The Strands in the park on Sunday June 21 @ 3pm - this is a free show with donations accepted for Strathroy Hospice!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!