Strathroy Hometown Festival

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Strathroy Hometown Festival

About this event

Strathroy Hometown Festival 2026

208 Caradoc St N

Strathroy, ON N7G 2M8, Canada

Friday ONLY
$20

Friday Concerts:
Maddy Mckenzie
Copper Sky
Graham Bedard

Age of majority at 8pm

Saturday ONLY
$30

Saturday Concerts:
4 Way Street
Full Throttle

The Cherry Dogs
Def Bombs
Ozzy Forever

Age of majority at 8pm

Weekend Pass
$45

Access to concerts on Friday & Saturday!


Friday Concerts:
Maddy Mckenzie
Copper Sky
Graham Bedard

Saturday Concerts:
4 Way Street
Full Throttle

The Cherry Dogs
Def Bombs
Ozzy Forever

Age of majority at 8pm

MIDWAY TICKET
$25

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

You must pick up a HARD COPY of the pre-sold midway pass from a Committee Member with your QR code.

These can be picked up at the Downtown Strathroy Market on Saturday June 6 or 13th, or from the committee booth located near the stage during the festival.

THE MIDWAY OPERATORS WILL NOT ACCEPT THESE ETICKETS, AND YOU MUST HAVE A HARD COPY TICKET TO GET A BRACELET.

Sunday Concert Donations to Strathroy Hospice
Pay what you can

After Senior Karaoke Idol come see The Strands in the park on Sunday June 21 @ 3pm - this is a free show with donations accepted for Strathroy Hospice!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!