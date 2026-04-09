Lagoon City Community Association

Hosted by

Lagoon City Community Association

About this event

Strawberry Social

84 Laguna Pkwy

Brechin, ON L0K 1B0, Canada

Member Ticket- PAY TOMORROW
Free

Member ticket $12. Pay by tomorrow by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your name) in the mailbox at the Club House.

Guest Ticket- PAY TOMORROW
Free

Guest ticket $15. Pay by tomorrow by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your name) in the mailbox at the Club House.

Member Ticket- PAY NOW
$12

Member ticket $12. Pay by credit card or direct payment. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.

Guest Ticket- PAY NOW
$15

Guest ticket $15. Pay by credit card or direct payment. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.

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