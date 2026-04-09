Strawberry Social

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Member ticket $12. Pay by tomorrow by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your name) in the mailbox at the Club House.
Guest ticket $15. Pay by tomorrow by cheque or cash, by placing an envelope (with your name) in the mailbox at the Club House.
Member ticket $12. Pay by credit card or direct payment. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.
Guest ticket $15. Pay by credit card or direct payment. To avoid adding a donation to your fee, remember to select the OTHER box to enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!