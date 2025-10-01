Street Team SJ - Mitchell's Soups Order Form

284g SERVINGS: 8-9 x 2 CUPS





What says comfort food like a fully loaded baked potato? We captured the creamy, carb-y comfort in a soup. Thick and savoury, our potato soup is loaded with garlic, onion and herbs. Garnish with baked potato must-haves: Sour cream and chives—and, if you’re anything like us, crispy, chopped bacon.





Ingredients: White rice, Dried potato (potato, mono and diglycerides, disodium diphosphate, citric acid, sulphites), Soup base (modified corn starch, wheat flour, salt, modified milk ingredients, corn syrup solids, corn starch, canola oil, yeast extract, dextrose, torula yeast, sugar, xanthan gum, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, turmeric, natural flavour), Quinoa, Dried bell pepper, Onion, Garlic, Herbs, Spices.



May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats.