Street Team SJ - Mitchell's Soups Order Form

325 g SERVINGS: 8-10 x 2 CUPS
Our take on chicken noodle soup—a staple on cold days, sick days, and every day in between, nourishing the body and soul. Hearten the broth with celery, carrots and chicken. And if you’re anything like us, a side of hot, buttered buns or saltines (or both!) is a must.
Ingredients: Pasta (durum wheat semolina), Brown rice, Barley, Wheat berry (wheat), Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, sugar, wheat flour, dextrose, corn starch, canola oil, guar gum, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Oats, Sulphites.
400 g SERVINGS: 10-11 x 2 CUPS
The heart of comfort food, our beef and barley soup is loaded with fibre-rich barley—a mildly nutty grain that’ll remind you of brown rice—making this meal as hearty as it is comforting. Rid your fridge of leftover roast beef, or fry up fresh ground beef, and tame even the hungriest tummies.
Ingredients: Beans (navy, adzuki, mung), Barley, Soup base (salt, corn syrup solids, dextrose, wheat flour, sugar, canola oil, corn starch, onion powder, beef extract, guar gum, spices, herbs, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, natural flavours, turmeric, caramel), Red lentils, Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Onion, Garlic, Herbs, Spices (mustard).
May Contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Oats, Sulphites.
396 g SERVINGS: 8-10 x 2 CUPS
For anyone who couldn’t wait for make-your-own-tacos night as a kid, this one’s for you. Inspired by Mexican cuisine, our tortilla soup is one of our most-loved mixes (and not too hot!). Opt for beef or chicken—chef’s choice—and garnish with sour cream and shredded cheese.
Ingredients: Beans (adzuki, pinto, red, Great Northern), Chickpeas, Green split peas, Lentils (French, red), Soup base (salt, corn syrup solids, dextrose, wheat flour, sugar, canola oil, corn starch, onion powder, beef extract, guar gum, spices, herbs, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, natural flavours, turmeric, caramel), Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices (mustard).
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Barley, Oats, Sulphites.
284g SERVINGS: 8-9 x 2 CUPS
What says comfort food like a fully loaded baked potato? We captured the creamy, carb-y comfort in a soup. Thick and savoury, our potato soup is loaded with garlic, onion and herbs. Garnish with baked potato must-haves: Sour cream and chives—and, if you’re anything like us, crispy, chopped bacon.
Ingredients: White rice, Dried potato (potato, mono and diglycerides, disodium diphosphate, citric acid, sulphites), Soup base (modified corn starch, wheat flour, salt, modified milk ingredients, corn syrup solids, corn starch, canola oil, yeast extract, dextrose, torula yeast, sugar, xanthan gum, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, turmeric, natural flavour), Quinoa, Dried bell pepper, Onion, Garlic, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats.
225 g SERVINGS: 9-10 x 2 CUPS
A thicker, richer spin on classic chicken noodle soup, our chicken chowder is creamy and hearty with chunks of chicken, corn, celery and carrot. Rid your fridge of leftover chicken or shred up a rotisserie chicken in a pinch. With a dash of dill, this chowder pairs well with bacon—but, then, what doesn’t?
Ingredients: White rice, Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, wheat flour, modified corn starch, corn starch, modified milk ingredients, sugar, canola oil, dextrose, guar gum, yeast extract, torula yeast, xanthan gum, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Dried potato (potato, mono and diglycerides, disodium diphosphate, citric acid, sulphites), Dried corn, Dried carrot, Dried pea, Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats.
315g SERVINGS: 8-9 x 2 CUPS
When the weather turns chilly, nothing beats a steaming bowl of homemade soup. Introducing our Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup – a delightful blend of tender chicken, fresh vegetables, and zesty lemon that will nourish both your body and your spirit. Crafted with care using only the finest, wholesome ingredients, this soup is the perfect antidote to cold winter days.
Ingredients: Orzo (durum wheat semolina), Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, sugar, wheat flour, dextrose, corn starch, canola oil, guar gum, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Dried carrot, Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Dried tomato, Dried celery, Garlic, Onion, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Sulphites, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats.
303g SERVINGS: 6-8 x 2 CUPS
Get ready to savour the comfort in a bowl with Prairie Tomato Lentil Soup! Imagine the aroma of sautéed onions mingling with the earthy goodness of lentils and the tantalizing richness of crushed tomatoes. It's a symphony of flavours that will warm your soul and nourish your body.
Ingredients: Lentils (red, French), Ditali pasta (durum wheat semolina), Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, sugar, wheat flour, dextrose, corn starch, canola oil, guar gum, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Dried bell pepper, Dried potato (potato, sulphites), Garlic, Dried celery, Onion, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats.
390 g SERVINGS: 7-8 x 2 CUPS
For a hearty, stick-to-your-bones meal, try our Chuckwagon Chili Mix—a blend of traditional beef, chili beans, dried vegetables, and spices you can make your own with more veggies (like canned corn) or more meat (like sausage—or our personal favourite, bacon bits!)
Ingredients: Beans (pinto, small red, black, Great Northern), Cornmeal, Soup base (salt, dextrose, wheat flour, canola oil, corn syrup solids, onion powder, sugar, beef extract, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, natural flavour, caramel, spices), Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Garlic, Onion, Spices (mustard), Herbs.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Egg, Milk, Sesame, Barley, Oats, Sulphites.
374 g SERVINGS: 8-10 x 2 CUPS
The warmth of a curry with the heart of a stew, our chickpea stew is inspired by Indian cuisine. This vegetarian-friendly dish can be made with or without chicken or prawns because yams and butter steal the show. Thanks to mild madras curry, this stew has all the flavour and none of the heat.
Ingredients: Chickpeas, Beans (black eye, black), Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, sugar, wheat flour, dextrose, corn starch, canola oil, guar gum, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Green split peas, Millet or quinoa, Red lentils, Brown rice, Dried vegetables (carrot, potato, onion, green pepper, red pepper, leek), Garlic, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats, Sulphites.
380 g Servings: 8-9 x 1 CUP
Our take on butter chicken, this Indian-inspired dish features classic curry spices, like madras curry, cumin and turmeric, and a mix of dried mango & pineapple for a sweet and savoury culinary experience. Serve with a side of naan to sop up every last drop.
(This mix was formerly known as Apricot Butter Chicken. New name, new mango/pineapple twist, same delicious flavour!)
Ingredients: Rice (brown, white), Red lentils, Soup base (corn syrup solids, salt, sugar, wheat flour, dextrose, corn starch, canola oil, guar gum, spices, parsley, turmeric, natural flavour), Dried mango, Dried pineapple, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Spices.
May contain: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Mustard, Barley, Oats, Sulphites.
