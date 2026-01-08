Stride Editions Vol. 3

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Bruno Canadien is a Visual Artist whose multidisciplinary practice investigates Indigenous presence, kinship, and relationality in the contemporary context, through painting, drawing, installation, walking/land art, and public art.
Bruno Canadien is a member of the Deh Gah Got’ı́é Dene First Nation of Zhati Kǫ́ę́, Denendeh, a Deh Cho Region member of the Dene Nation. He is currently based in Black Diamond, Alberta, gratefully grounding himself in the landscapes and traditional territories of the Siksikaitsitapi, Tsuut’ina and Îethka Nakoda Wîcastabi nations.
Natali Rodrigues is an Associate Professor in the Glass Program at the Alberta University of the Arts in Canada. Her research investigates the experience of liminal space and transformative experience, which finds voice through two distinct making practises: drawing and glass. Her working methodology moves between a meditative making practise and one that is profoundly physical. Her work is an attempt to create a system of cartography of liminal space, where what is marked is not in reference to the physical but rather the transformative.
Jonathan Creese is a Trinidadian visual artist, printmaker, and curator. He graduated in 2025 with distinction from Alberta University of the Arts, Calgary AB with a Bachelor of Fine Art in Fibre alongside a minor in Print Media. He has exhibited works in solo exhibitions at the Prairie Crocus Gallery, Calgary AB and the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Federation Park TTO. He has additionally exhibited extensively in group exhibitions, with Other Horizons: AUArts x SMFA Exchange Exhibition at The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts, Boston MA and Not so Mini 2024 at Alberta Printmakers, Calgary AB being most recent. In 2025 he was the recipient of the AUArts Board of Governors Graduating Student Award and the Haystack Mountain School of Craft Studio Assistant Fellowship. Creese is the current Studio Operations Assistant at Alberta Printmakers and the Gallery Technician for the Marion Nicholl Gallery, Calgary AB.
Sanaz Zamani is a multidisciplinary artist working across printmaking, drawing, painting, and fibre. She draws inspiration from her everyday life and surroundings, exploring quiet narratives, emotions, and overlooked details embedded in the ordinary.
Matthew Springer is a multidisciplinary artist based in Calgary, Canada with a focus on Illustration, painting, photography, music production and Sound experimentation. Matthew’s work explores the unknown worlds of the subconscious mind to traverse new landscapes of ideas and characters to stimulate wonder and positivity within oneself.
Frankie Elouise is a trans-feminine multidisciplinary artist based in Mohkistsis (Calgary, AB), currently working in large-scale painting that explore gender and identity. After beginning her career in tattooing, she transitioned into an oil paint centered practice to expand her visual language and deepen her conceptual focus. She recently completed her first solo exhibition, My Hair is Getting Longer (2024), and received support from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts to produce a new billboard for The Bows Artist-run Center (2025). Frankie is now focused on making new work that continues to challenge social structures, while establishing representation for trans and queer experiences.
Halie Finney (she/her) is a multidisciplinary Metis artist originally from Treaty 8 (specifically Canyon Creek, Alberta) but is currently living abroad in Italy.
Halie works as an artist in a few different ways: as a tattooist, illustrator, comic book writer, and also through drawing, painting, installations, and video.
In all of her work Halie draws from her own feelings of nostalgia for her childhood, romanticising her home town, the people who live there, and her memories. Often using layers, whether it be layers of photograph and drawing or light and shadow, to tenderly recreate the gaps felt between generations, memories, words not said, and time between visits. Sometimes bits and pieces from her upbringing come together to form odd creature characters that act through the complex feelings she has for her home and her identity in a world that mirrors the land she grew up on. All the same feelings of nostalgia for her upbringing also apply as main inspirations for her work as an illustrator and tattooist, but in more of a way to celebrate whimsy and sentimentality by making images that others may see themselves in, like an old memory.
Halie Finney Graduated with distinction from AUArts with a degree in drawing. Since then she has shown her work nationally and internationally, taught at MacEwan University, and recently published her first comic, Cousin Bear Comes to Visit with Conundrum Press.
Jules de Guzman is an artist and writer that works in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montréal. They hold a BA in sociology and creative writing from Mount Royal University and are currently studying print media at Concordia University. They use poetry, printmaking and photography to create a counter-archive of explorations and recitations of belonging. @titababycore
Christina Krentz is a multidisciplinary artist working with still and moving images, printmaking, digital scanners, and text. She employs collage as both practice and methodology, emphasizing fragmentation while reassembling meaning. Her work explores the human condition through embodiment, frequently disguising the body to complicate and control the gaze. Grounded in a female perspective, her practice confronts the emotional and psychological weight of inhabiting a body shaped by cultural expectations, inherited histories, and systems that regulate how women are seen.
Christina holds a BA in Psychology from the University of Calgary; is the Founder of Fem Assembly, a grassroots feminist arts collective, and the recipient of support from Canada Council for the Arts, Calgary Arts Development, and Alberta Foundation for the Arts.
Bryce manyfingers / Singer is a Niitsitapi mixed media artist and member of the Blood Tribe (Kainai Nation). His graphic style work explores themes centered around land, history, health, issues impacting indigenous peoples, and personal narratives on cultural identity. He has exhibited his work mostly within the traditional territory of treaty seven at various galleries such as the southern alberta art gallery (SAAG), tourism Lethbridge and the Galt Museum, Red Crow College, the Stride Gallery, and the Confluence. His graphic style is influenced by Blood Artist Gerald Tailfeathers (1925-1975) "Omahkanisstapai'piiyi (Big Walking Away)" and "Iitsiki’tsaawaawahka (Walking on Top)”. Bryce also takes inspiration from literary works such as The Ways of My Grandmothers by Beverly Hungry Wolf, Blackfoot Ways of Knowing by Betty Bastien, and Invisible Reality: Storytellers, Storytakers, and the Supernatural World of the Blackfeet by Rosalyn LaPier.
Ophelia Payne graduated with a diploma in Production Design and Technical Arts from the National Theatre School of Canada in 2010. She toured several shows across Canada, the United States, and to parts of Europe before deciding to go back to school to get her bachelor’s degree in Printmaking at The Alberta University of the Arts (class of 2025). Since graduating, Ophelia has continued to dedicate her time to her studio practice while also volunteering on the board of directors for the Alberta Craft Council.
Adrian Stimson is a member of the Siksika Nation, Treaty 7, Alberta.
Adrian has a BFA with distinction from the Alberta University of the Arts and MFA from the University of Saskatchewan. He has exhibited in three International Biennales, Photo Quai, Paris, France 2009, The Shoreline Dilemma, Toronto 2019 and Narin, Sydney 2020.
His bison paintings are melancholic, memorializing, political and sometimes whimsical.
His performance art looks at identity construction, specifically the hybridization of the Indian, cowboy, shaman and Two Spirit being. Buffalo Boy, The Shaman Exterminator are two reoccurring personas.
His installation work examines the residential school experience; he attended three residential schools in his life, works that speak to genocide, loss and resilience.
His public art includes; Spirit of Alliance, Saskatoon; Bison Sentinel healing gardens of the FNU Regina. Inii Bison Heart, Animals that Roam the prairie, Sweet Grass Bison, Past Present Future count in Calgary, National Monument to Canadas Mission in Afghanistan, Ottawa and From Earth to Sky in Airdrie, Alberta.
He was a participant in the Canadian Forces Artist Program, which sent him to Afghanistan in 2010.
Adrian was awarded the Alumi of Influence award by the University of Saskatchewan in 2020, the Governor General Award for Visual and Media Arts in 2018. REVEAL Indigenous Arts Award –Hnatyshyn Foundation 2017. He was awarded the Blackfoot Visual Arts Award in 2009, the Alberta Centennial Medal in 2005 and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2003.
An Illustration graduate from the Alberta University of the Arts, Nick Johnson was born and raised in Calgary Alberta where the craft of storytelling has led him to work in e-learning, children's books, film, animation, and comic books. While living in Edinburgh Scotland, he spent his days exploring castles, graveyards, and natural wonders, and completing a Masters in Comics and Graphic Novels at the University of Dundee.
He has worked in animation as an art director and storyboard artist since 2015, and most recently as the writer, director and producer of the animated feature film Sunburnt Unicorn which made its World Premiere in Annecy France in 2024. He teaches Character Design and Illustration as an Assistant Professor at AUArts and is currently writing a comic book series with artistic collaborator Shannon Reeves.
Míša Štorková (they/he) is an emerging artist, craftsperson, and arts educator studying at the University of Calgary, currently based on Treaty 7 land but originally from Czechia. Míša’s primary mediums are fibre arts, printmaking, and analog photography, though anything employing a hands-on mixed media approach lies within their interest. The scope of their art practice focuses primarily on the Disabled experience, matrilineal relationships, and generational trauma – whether that be in regard to biological and/or found family. Míša strives to make works which question what we view as Fine Art, and to give voice to those who have been ‘Othered’.
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