Stride Gallery Membership

The Volunteer Membership lets us know that you're interested in joining Stride's membership to volunteer for the organization. We encourage volunteer members to take part in our annual AGLC Casino events, as well as various other volunteer opportunities like gallery sitting, exhibition opening roles, and install preparation help. $10 suggested donation, on a pay-what-you-can model. Please input the donation amount at "Add a donation for Stride Art Gallery Association" below.

The Volunteer Membership lets us know that you're interested in joining Stride's membership to volunteer for the organization. We encourage volunteer members to take part in our annual AGLC Casino events, as well as various other volunteer opportunities like gallery sitting, exhibition opening roles, and install preparation help. $10 suggested donation, on a pay-what-you-can model. Please input the donation amount at "Add a donation for Stride Art Gallery Association" below.

More details...