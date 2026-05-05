Manitoba Horse Trials

Hosted by

Manitoba Horse Trials

About this event

Stubben Hybrid Cross Country Boot Raffle

1 Ticket
$5

1 left!

Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

3 Tickets
$10

1 left!

Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

10 Tickets
$20

1 left!

Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

E-transfer Payment - 1 ticket for $5
Free

1 left!

Please send e-transfer to [email protected]


Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

E-transfer Payment - 3 tickets for $10
Free

1 left!

Please send e-transfer to [email protected]


Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

E-transfer Payment - 10 tickets for $20
Free

1 left!

Please send e-transfer to [email protected]


Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!