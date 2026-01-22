The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

Offered by

The Canadian Renaissance Music Summer Schools

About this shop

Students: Pay the remainder of your fees, once you've paid your deposit

CRMSS Ontario 2026 Remainder Payment for students
$250

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Ontario 2026 at our student rate.

CRMSS Atlantic 2026 Remainder Payment for students
$250

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Atlantic 2026 at our student rate.

CRMSS Pacific 2026 Remainder Payment for students
$250

Pay the rest of your fees for CRMSS Pacific 2026 at our student rate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!