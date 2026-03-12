Hosted by

St.Vladimir School Advisory Association

About this event

Sales closed

St.Vladimir School Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7510 132 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5C 2A9, Canada

Kuhlman's item
Kuhlman's
$5

Starting bid

Kuhlman's greenhouse has donated a gift card for $25 as well as a jar of sauerkraut, a jar of beet pickles, and a jar of pickled carrots. Valued at $60

Everything but the meat item
Everything but the meat
$15

Starting bid

BBQ up some delicious burgers for the fam with this burger kit donated by butchers and Packer supplies. Comes with a patty press and paper, cast iron press for the grill, burger seasoning, barbecue sauce, smoke'ems and a Bob's burgers cookbook. As an added bonus the reusable bag will get you 5% off when you bring it in to shop. Valued at $161

Lol 😂 item
Lol 😂
$20

Starting bid

Rick Bronson's the comic strip has donated a voucher for up to eight tickets to one of their performances. Excludes Saturdays and special presentation shows. Valued at $280

ALL BEEF. NO BULL item
ALL BEEF. NO BULL
$5

Starting bid

A $50 gift certificate donated by Leah from Big Jerks.

Where's the beef? item
Where's the beef?
$5

Starting bid

A $50 gift certificate donated by Leah from Big Jerks.

Gutter ball item
Gutter ball
$5

Starting bid

Bronx bowling has donated a voucher for 1 hour of bowling maximum of six bowlers. Valued at $46

Ceramics item
Ceramics
$5

Starting bid

Color cafe (paint your own ceramics) has donated a leaf dish and parent council added in a $25 gift card so you can check them out yourself as well as a vanilla bean candle.

Education Station item
Education Station
$5

Starting bid

Education station has donated a gift basket that consists of a flexi robot, stickers, chalk, Cloud clay, paint sticks and fidgets as well as a $25 gift certificate.

Set the mood item
Set the mood
$5

Starting bid

Alpine Ember has donated a coconut soy candle trio with wood wicks. We have a mango basil sandalwood, a pistachio caramel Sun and freshly bloomed lilacs. Valued at $60

Climb that mountain high item
Climb that mountain high
$5

Starting bid

Vertically inclined Rock gym has donated a climbing adventure for two! Your climbing adventure includes all the gear, a 20-minute orientation, and a full day of climbing. Valued at $88

Burger Bash item
Burger Bash
$20

Starting bid

The Canadian Brewhouse has donated a voucher for up to 20 people to enjoy juicy burgers. Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Canadian Brewhouse burger sauce and pickles on a brioche bun. Minimum spend of $10 per person. Voucher valued at up to $350

Pew pew 🔫 item
Pew pew 🔫
$5

Starting bid

Laser city has donated a voucher for up to six people to enjoy a game of laser tag.

Valued at $65

Make me handsome item
Make me handsome
$5

Starting bid

Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.

More handsomer item
More handsomer
$5

Starting bid

Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.

Most handsomest item
Most handsomest
$5

Starting bid

Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.

Be-you-tiful item
Be-you-tiful
$5

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for Strathcona Laser YEG. Using only the newest PicoWay and Nordlys laser systems, we specialize in laser tattoo removal, IPL hair removal, reduction of wrinkles, lightening of age and sun spots, rosacea, and scars.

Welcome-ish item
Welcome-ish item
Welcome-ish item
Welcome-ish
$10

Starting bid

Soccer lover's welcome sign...don't like soccer? just turn it around for a new look.

Donated by Buggleboo crafts & treats, valued at $60

Throwback item
Throwback
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 Zellers gift card, a hat, keychain and ceramic mug.

Feeling old item
Feeling old
$5

Starting bid

Cold/hot therapy pack for shoulder.

Double-Sided design, are shoulder wrap around ice pack is designed with dual fabric to provide various levels of coldness for targeted cold therapy. The gentle and skin friendly, soft plush side delivers soothing, cold and prevents frostbite, can be applied directly without extra wrapping. The silky nylon side penetrates intense cold to the injured shoulder. Start with the plush side for adoption, then flip over to the nylon side for intensive and long lasting relief and relaxing.


Ferrari item
Ferrari
$5

Starting bid

Have fun with this remote control Ferrari car.

Spill the tea item
Spill the tea
$5

Starting bid

10 loose leaf teas with a pyramid tea infuser. Comes with a box of social tea cookies, a Lindor chocolate bar and a mug with everybody's favorite dog on it.

Buff item
Buff
$5

Starting bid

A multifunctional arm trainer, mainly works on arm muscles and chest muscles. Adjustable strength, precision steel, stable double spring, anti slip handle.

TTRPL...nerd alert item
TTRPL...nerd alert
$5

Starting bid

Parent Council has donated a book for kids table top role-play games to go with this beautiful dice tower and a package of mystery dice donated by the forgotten Forge_3D. Valued at $65

Crochet me Sylvia item
Crochet me Sylvia
$5

Starting bid

The forgotten Forge_3D has also donated a beautiful octopus yarn bowl and a crochet kit for Sylvia the sloth planter. Valued at $50

Family fun fore fore ⛳ item
Family fun fore fore ⛳
$5

Starting bid

Snow Valley has donated four golf vouchers, each one is good for one round of 18 hole mini golf or one bucket of balls at Target golf. Please note that these vouchers will not be available for pick up until mid April - May. Valued at $60

Hole in one item
Hole in one
$5

Starting bid

Snow Valley has donated another set of four golf vouchers, each one is good for one round of 18 hole mini golf or one bucket of balls at Target golf. Please note that these vouchers will not be available for pick up until mid April - May. Valued at $60

Who's there? item
Who's there?
$20

Starting bid

WUUK 2K outdoor security camera system with 32GB storage base station, 4-wireless cameras kit, no subscription, Wi-Fi connectivity, compatible with Alexa and Google home. Valued at $379

Strawberry Fields item
Strawberry Fields
$5

Starting bid

Maria's creations has donated a strawberry candle gift basket with 💕 love valued at $40

Do you floss? item
Do you floss?
$20

Starting bid

Waterpik water flosser cordless advanced and cocoshine delicious mint whitening toothpaste.

Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $145

Butterfly item
Butterfly
$3

Starting bid

Framed diamond art

Dream Catcher item
Dream Catcher
$3

Starting bid

Framed diamond art

Cozy up item
Cozy up
$5

Starting bid

Super ​soft pillow and blanket

splish splash item
splish splash
$5

Starting bid

The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated a family Rec center admission pass. Valued at $37

Ya filthy animal item
Ya filthy animal
$5

Starting bid

The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated four adult passes to the family zoo. Passes will be accepted for equal or lesser value admissions. Valued at $60

stop & smell the flowers item
stop & smell the flowers
$5

Starting bid

The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated four adult ​passes to the muttart conservatory. Passes will be accepted for equal or lesser value admissions. Valued at $60

Netflix and.... item
Netflix and....
$5

Starting bid

A beautiful soft faux fur throw 50x60 inches. valued at $80

But first coffee item
But first coffee
$15

Starting bid

Single serve Keurig coffee maker​ and a box of coffee pods. Valued at $150

Throwing shade item
Throwing shade item
Throwing shade
$5

Starting bid

$50 Winners gift card and Big trendy... Dark purple/grey sunglasses

Bling item
Bling
$10

Starting bid

Hilberg and Berk 12 mm sparkle ball earings Valued at $90

Mother's Day item
Mother's Day
$10

Starting bid

Hilberg and Berk Rose quartz stretch bracelet Valued at $105

Happy wife, happy life item
Happy wife, happy life
$20

Starting bid

Hillberg and Berk Stone pendant necklace Valued at $215

Coffee before talkie item
Coffee before talkie
$5

Starting bid

Rolling Hills coffee, three packages of 100g ground coffee.

Daily Grind has notes of honey, cacao and lime, 1924 has notes of Star fruit, acai, cherry and black tea, Highlander Grogg has notes of caramel, rum and butterscotch

Valued at $30

Recharge item
Recharge
$20

Starting bid

Battery world has donated batteries and more batteries. Start dead batteries or recharge devices with Noco boost plus. Find your way in the dark with a Nebo flashlight. Also comes with a portable phone stand and all the batteries...

AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, CR2032. Valued at $325

Whip it item
Whip it
$5

Starting bid

5 jars of whipped tallow from Tallow traditions.

Alpine glow, Forest retreat, breathe easy sugar scrub, creamsicle sugar scrub, bug away.

Valued at $110

Father's Day item
Father's Day
$5

Starting bid

A basket of goodies from Wainwright motor club. Includes a hot sauce with Thai pepper, a hot sauce with jalapeno pepper, a barbecue sauce, a beef rub and a coffee rub as well as a bag of medium roast ground coffee. Valued at $90

Jacek item
Jacek
$5

Starting bid

A bag of Jacek chocolate almond toffee, 4 chocolates (not for sharing), a blue silicone wrist keychain and a hand blown Niagara falls borosilicate tumbler glass. Valued at $60

Jacek item
Jacek
$5

Starting bid

A bag of Jacek chocolate almond toffee, 4 chocolates (not for sharing), an aqua silicone wrist keychain and a hand blown borosilicate Niagara falls tumbler glass. Valued at $60

Smile 😁 item
Smile 😁
$20

Starting bid

Sonic care 4100 electric toothbrush, Hismile whitening strips, and 3 tubes of toothpaste...pistachio, iced coffee and cereal milk. Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $148

Say cheese item
Say cheese
$5

Starting bid

Oral B electric toothbrush for kids age 3+, color changing toothpaste, tooth squishy and book.

Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $35

Got milk? item
Got milk?
$5

Starting bid

$25 gift card for Safeway, Sobeys, Fresh Co

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!