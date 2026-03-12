St.Vladimir School Silent Auction

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Kuhlman's greenhouse has donated a gift card for $25 as well as a jar of sauerkraut, a jar of beet pickles, and a jar of pickled carrots. Valued at $60
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BBQ up some delicious burgers for the fam with this burger kit donated by butchers and Packer supplies. Comes with a patty press and paper, cast iron press for the grill, burger seasoning, barbecue sauce, smoke'ems and a Bob's burgers cookbook. As an added bonus the reusable bag will get you 5% off when you bring it in to shop. Valued at $161
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Rick Bronson's the comic strip has donated a voucher for up to eight tickets to one of their performances. Excludes Saturdays and special presentation shows. Valued at $280
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A $50 gift certificate donated by Leah from Big Jerks.
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A $50 gift certificate donated by Leah from Big Jerks.
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Bronx bowling has donated a voucher for 1 hour of bowling maximum of six bowlers. Valued at $46
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Color cafe (paint your own ceramics) has donated a leaf dish and parent council added in a $25 gift card so you can check them out yourself as well as a vanilla bean candle.
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Education station has donated a gift basket that consists of a flexi robot, stickers, chalk, Cloud clay, paint sticks and fidgets as well as a $25 gift certificate.
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Alpine Ember has donated a coconut soy candle trio with wood wicks. We have a mango basil sandalwood, a pistachio caramel Sun and freshly bloomed lilacs. Valued at $60
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Vertically inclined Rock gym has donated a climbing adventure for two! Your climbing adventure includes all the gear, a 20-minute orientation, and a full day of climbing. Valued at $88
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The Canadian Brewhouse has donated a voucher for up to 20 people to enjoy juicy burgers. Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Canadian Brewhouse burger sauce and pickles on a brioche bun. Minimum spend of $10 per person. Voucher valued at up to $350
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Laser city has donated a voucher for up to six people to enjoy a game of laser tag.
Valued at $65
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Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.
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Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.
Starting bid
Bass's Barber shop has donated a child's haircut and for some extra fun parent council has added in a bag of candy and some washable hair color.
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate for Strathcona Laser YEG. Using only the newest PicoWay and Nordlys laser systems, we specialize in laser tattoo removal, IPL hair removal, reduction of wrinkles, lightening of age and sun spots, rosacea, and scars.
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Soccer lover's welcome sign...don't like soccer? just turn it around for a new look.
Donated by Buggleboo crafts & treats, valued at $60
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Enjoy a $50 Zellers gift card, a hat, keychain and ceramic mug.
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Cold/hot therapy pack for shoulder.
Double-Sided design, are shoulder wrap around ice pack is designed with dual fabric to provide various levels of coldness for targeted cold therapy. The gentle and skin friendly, soft plush side delivers soothing, cold and prevents frostbite, can be applied directly without extra wrapping. The silky nylon side penetrates intense cold to the injured shoulder. Start with the plush side for adoption, then flip over to the nylon side for intensive and long lasting relief and relaxing.
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Have fun with this remote control Ferrari car.
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10 loose leaf teas with a pyramid tea infuser. Comes with a box of social tea cookies, a Lindor chocolate bar and a mug with everybody's favorite dog on it.
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A multifunctional arm trainer, mainly works on arm muscles and chest muscles. Adjustable strength, precision steel, stable double spring, anti slip handle.
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Parent Council has donated a book for kids table top role-play games to go with this beautiful dice tower and a package of mystery dice donated by the forgotten Forge_3D. Valued at $65
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The forgotten Forge_3D has also donated a beautiful octopus yarn bowl and a crochet kit for Sylvia the sloth planter. Valued at $50
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Snow Valley has donated four golf vouchers, each one is good for one round of 18 hole mini golf or one bucket of balls at Target golf. Please note that these vouchers will not be available for pick up until mid April - May. Valued at $60
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Snow Valley has donated another set of four golf vouchers, each one is good for one round of 18 hole mini golf or one bucket of balls at Target golf. Please note that these vouchers will not be available for pick up until mid April - May. Valued at $60
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WUUK 2K outdoor security camera system with 32GB storage base station, 4-wireless cameras kit, no subscription, Wi-Fi connectivity, compatible with Alexa and Google home. Valued at $379
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Maria's creations has donated a strawberry candle gift basket with 💕 love valued at $40
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Waterpik water flosser cordless advanced and cocoshine delicious mint whitening toothpaste.
Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $145
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Framed diamond art
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Framed diamond art
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Super soft pillow and blanket
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The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated a family Rec center admission pass. Valued at $37
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The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated four adult passes to the family zoo. Passes will be accepted for equal or lesser value admissions. Valued at $60
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The city of Edmonton, community services department has donated four adult passes to the muttart conservatory. Passes will be accepted for equal or lesser value admissions. Valued at $60
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A beautiful soft faux fur throw 50x60 inches. valued at $80
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Single serve Keurig coffee maker and a box of coffee pods. Valued at $150
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$50 Winners gift card and Big trendy... Dark purple/grey sunglasses
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Hilberg and Berk 12 mm sparkle ball earings Valued at $90
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Hilberg and Berk Rose quartz stretch bracelet Valued at $105
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Hillberg and Berk Stone pendant necklace Valued at $215
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Rolling Hills coffee, three packages of 100g ground coffee.
Daily Grind has notes of honey, cacao and lime, 1924 has notes of Star fruit, acai, cherry and black tea, Highlander Grogg has notes of caramel, rum and butterscotch
Valued at $30
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Battery world has donated batteries and more batteries. Start dead batteries or recharge devices with Noco boost plus. Find your way in the dark with a Nebo flashlight. Also comes with a portable phone stand and all the batteries...
AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, CR2032. Valued at $325
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5 jars of whipped tallow from Tallow traditions.
Alpine glow, Forest retreat, breathe easy sugar scrub, creamsicle sugar scrub, bug away.
Valued at $110
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A basket of goodies from Wainwright motor club. Includes a hot sauce with Thai pepper, a hot sauce with jalapeno pepper, a barbecue sauce, a beef rub and a coffee rub as well as a bag of medium roast ground coffee. Valued at $90
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A bag of Jacek chocolate almond toffee, 4 chocolates (not for sharing), a blue silicone wrist keychain and a hand blown Niagara falls borosilicate tumbler glass. Valued at $60
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A bag of Jacek chocolate almond toffee, 4 chocolates (not for sharing), an aqua silicone wrist keychain and a hand blown borosilicate Niagara falls tumbler glass. Valued at $60
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Sonic care 4100 electric toothbrush, Hismile whitening strips, and 3 tubes of toothpaste...pistachio, iced coffee and cereal milk. Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $148
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Oral B electric toothbrush for kids age 3+, color changing toothpaste, tooth squishy and book.
Donated by Norwood Dental, valued at $35
Starting bid
$25 gift card for Safeway, Sobeys, Fresh Co
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