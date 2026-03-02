Sudbury Camino 2026

About this event
Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $40 after July 1st
Enjoy the full Camino experience at a discounted price. Your ticket includes a Camino Passport, a start line shuttle and more!
Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $20 after July 1st
For 2026 RRA members. Want to become a member? Purchase a 2026 membership here: https://www.rainbowroutes.com/shop
Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $60 after July 1st
A group rate for families, at a discounted Early Bird price.
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