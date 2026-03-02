Rainbow Routes Association

Hosted by

Rainbow Routes Association

About this event

Sudbury Camino 2026

General Admission
$20
Available until Jul 1

Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $40 after July 1st

Enjoy the full Camino experience at a discounted price. Your ticket includes a Camino Passport, a start line shuttle and more!

Member's Rate
$10
Available until Jul 1

Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $20 after July 1st

For 2026 RRA members. Want to become a member? Purchase a 2026 membership here: https://www.rainbowroutes.com/shop

Family Ticket
$40
Available until Jul 1

Early Bird Pricing - Cost will increase to $60 after July 1st

A group rate for families, at a discounted Early Bird price.

Add a donation for Rainbow Routes Association

$

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