Nepalese Summer Picnic 2026

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About this event
Includes: Full Event Access, All Activities, Breakfast, and a Nepali-Style Buffet Lunch!
Join us for an unforgettable day filled with amazing food, community spirit, and endless fun! Your General Admission ticket is an all-inclusive pass to everything the event has to offer.
For children aged under 12. Includes access to all activities, kids’ games, food, and refreshments. Let the little ones enjoy a fun-filled summer day!
$
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