Nepalese Society of Sudbury

Hosted by

Nepalese Society of Sudbury

About this event

Nepalese Summer Picnic 2026

527 Moonlight Beach Rd

Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 3V7, Canada

General
$30

Includes: Full Event Access, All Activities, Breakfast, and a Nepali-Style Buffet Lunch!

Join us for an unforgettable day filled with amazing food, community spirit, and endless fun! Your General Admission ticket is an all-inclusive pass to everything the event has to offer.

Children (Under 12)
Free

For children aged under 12. Includes access to all activities, kids’ games, food, and refreshments. Let the little ones enjoy a fun-filled summer day!

Add a donation for Nepalese Society of Sudbury

$

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