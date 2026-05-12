About this event
Suggest a song for free. If your suggestion makes it to the programme, you will be entered for a draw to win two VIP tickets to the show!
Suggest a second song in exchange for a contribution suited to your means. Increase your chances of submitting a winning proposal. If two of your suggestions make it to the programme, you will be entered twice for the VIP ticket draw!
Suggest a third song in exchange for a contribution suited to your means. Increase your chances of submitting a winning proposal. If three of your suggestions make it to the programme, you triple your chances of winning the VIP ticket draw!
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