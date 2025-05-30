Summer 2025 Walking and Running Groups for Women

Hosted by
About this event
Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm - 7pm All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.
Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm - 7pm For those who are new to running or are looking to start off with shorter run-walk intervals (1:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.
Mondays & Wednesday 6pm - 7pm For those who have previous running experience and/or are looking to start off with longer run-walk intervals (3:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.
Tuesdays & Thursdays 10am - 11am All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.
Are you wondering what an Up and Running Guelph session is like before registering? We will arrange for you to join us for a run to see what we're all about!
Are you wondering what an Up and Running Guelph session is like before registering? We will arrange for you to join us for a walk to see what we're all about!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!