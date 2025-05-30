Up and Running

Summer 2025 Walking and Running Groups for Women

36 Wellington St W

Guelph, ON N1H 4H7, Canada

Evening Walking Group for Women
$30

Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm - 7pm All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.

Evening Running Group for Women
$30

Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm - 7pm For those who are new to running or are looking to start off with shorter run-walk intervals (1:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.

Evening Run Club for Women
$30

Mondays & Wednesday 6pm - 7pm For those who have previous running experience and/or are looking to start off with longer run-walk intervals (3:1). All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.

Daytime Walking Group for Women
$30

Tuesdays & Thursdays 10am - 11am All paces are welcome - no one is left behind. If cost is a barrier, please email us BEFORE completing registration at [email protected] and accommodations will be made to ensure participation is possible.

Join us for a run!
Free

Are you wondering what an Up and Running Guelph session is like before registering? We will arrange for you to join us for a run to see what we're all about!

Join us for a walk!
Free

Are you wondering what an Up and Running Guelph session is like before registering? We will arrange for you to join us for a walk to see what we're all about!

