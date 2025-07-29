Summer Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mother and Baby Elephant.
Dimensions: 17.25" x 16.5"
Mother and Baby Elephant.
Dimensions: 16" x 16.5"
Giraffe.
Dimensions: 15.75" x 19.75"
Mother and Baby Elephant.
Dimensions: 8.25" x 10.5"
Mother and Baby Elephant.
Dimensions: 8.25" x 10.5 “
Mother and Baby Elephant.
Dimensions: 8"x 10.25"
Single Elephant.
Dimensions: 8.25" x 10"
Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.
Tendo's Wish: A simple act of kindness is passed through a Ugandan village with surprising results at the end of the day for the young boy, Tendo. (Hardcover)
Backpack dimensions: 10" x 10" x 12"
Purse dimensions: 8" x 3.5" x 9"
Something Old Something New
Amina's Choice
The Rock & Roll Rolex
Tendo's Wish
I Know An Old Mzee Who Swallowed A Fly
A,B,C Surprise! (Board Book)
1,2,3, Good Morning! (Board Book)
Carving stone globe, heart jewelry/change dish (4" x4") , cloth bag (11" x 6" x 15"), change purse, pencil case, and mini stone heart (1.5" x 1.5")
Painted heart dimensions: 4" x4"
Mini heart: 1.5" x 1.5"
Painted heart dimensions: 4" x4"
Length: 17"
Height: 17"
Tote bag with zipper & side pocket
Dimensions: 15" x 1/2" x12"
Dimensions: 3" x 4"
Dimensions: 7" x7"
Dimensions: 7" x7"
Dimensions: 10.5" x 11"
Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!
