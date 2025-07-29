eventClosed

Summer Auction

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 1 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 1
CA$100

Mother and Baby Elephant.

Dimensions: 17.25" x 16.5"

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 2 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 2
CA$100

Mother and Baby Elephant.

Dimensions: 16" x 16.5"

Giraffe Acrylic Painting item
Giraffe Acrylic Painting
CA$100

Giraffe.

Dimensions: 15.75" x 19.75"

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 3 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 3
CA$50

Mother and Baby Elephant.

Dimensions: 8.25" x 10.5"

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 4 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 4
CA$50

Mother and Baby Elephant.

Dimensions: 8.25" x 10.5 “

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 5 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 5
CA$50

Mother and Baby Elephant.

Dimensions: 8"x 10.25"

Acrylic Elephant Painting - 5 item
Acrylic Elephant Painting - 5
CA$50

Single Elephant.

Dimensions: 8.25" x 10"

Book & Book Bag - 1 item
Book & Book Bag - 1
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Tendo's Wish: A simple act of kindness is passed through a Ugandan village with surprising results at the end of the day for the young boy, Tendo. (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 2 item
Book & Book Bag - 2
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

The Rock & Roll Rolex: A rolex (Ugandan snack) takes flight for an unexpected journey! (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 3 item
Book & Book Bag - 3
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Amina's Choice: When Amina's father decides to leave the village to work in the city, her quiet life is turned upside down. (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 4 item
Book & Book Bag - 4
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

I Know An Old Mzee Who Swallowed A Fly: a cumulative folk poem in which the solution proves worse than the predicament! (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 5 item
Book & Book Bag - 5
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Something Old Something New: Joseph's oversized school uniform begins this Ugandan adaptation of a favourite Jewish folktale. (Harcover)

Book & Book Bag - 6 item
Book & Book Bag - 6
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Something Old Something New: Joseph's oversized school uniform begins this Ugandan adaptation of a favourite Jewish folktale. (Harcover)

Book & Book Bag - 7 item
Book & Book Bag - 7
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

I Know An Old Mzee Who Swallowed A Fly: a cumulative folk poem in which the solution proves worse than the predicament! (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 8 item
Book & Book Bag - 8
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Amina's Choice: When Amina's father decides to leave the village to work in the city, her quiet life is turned upside down. (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 9 item
Book & Book Bag - 9
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

The Rock & Roll Rolex: A rolex (Ugandan snack) takes flight for an unexpected journey! (Hardcover)

Book & Book Bag - 10 item
Book & Book Bag - 10
CA$30

Tote bag which you can compress & zip up when not using.

Tendo's Wish: A simple act of kindness is passed through a Ugandan village with surprising results at the end of the day for the young boy, Tendo. (Hardcover)

Backpack item
Backpack
CA$35

Backpack dimensions: 10" x 10" x 12"

Woven & Leather Purse - 1 item
Woven & Leather Purse - 1
CA$25

Purse dimensions:  8" x 3.5" x 9"

Woven & Leather Purse - 2 item
Woven & Leather Purse - 2
CA$25

Purse dimensions:  8" x 3.5" x 9"

Set of 7 Ugandan Storybooks item
Set of 7 Ugandan Storybooks
CA$70

Something Old Something New

Amina's Choice

The Rock & Roll Rolex

Tendo's Wish

I Know An Old Mzee Who Swallowed A Fly

A,B,C Surprise! (Board Book)

1,2,3, Good Morning! (Board Book)

Variety Bundle item
Variety Bundle
CA$32

Carving stone globe, heart jewelry/change dish (4" x4") , cloth bag (11" x 6" x 15"), change purse, pencil case, and mini stone heart (1.5" x 1.5")

Hand Carved Stone Hearts & Bracelet - 1 item
Hand Carved Stone Hearts & Bracelet - 1
CA$12

Painted heart dimensions: 4" x4"

Mini heart: 1.5" x 1.5"

Hand Carved Stone Hearts & Bracelet - 2 item
Hand Carved Stone Hearts & Bracelet - 2
CA$12

Painted heart dimensions: 4" x4"

Mini heart: 1.5" x 1.5"

Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 1 item
Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 1
CA$10

Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 2 item
Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 2
CA$10

Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 3 item
Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 3
CA$10

Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 4 item
Papyrus Wallet & Bracelet - 4
CA$10

Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 1 item
Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 1
CA$15

Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 2 item
Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 2
CA$15

Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 3 item
Bracelet, Earrings & Jewelry Bowl Set 3
CA$15

Two Pocket Tote Bag With Zippers item
Two Pocket Tote Bag With Zippers
CA$15

Length: 17"

Height: 17"

"I Love The Smell Of Books" Tote Bag item
"I Love The Smell Of Books" Tote Bag
CA$15

Tote bag with zipper & side pocket

Dimensions: 15" x 1/2" x12"

"Today A Reader Tomorrow A Leader" Tote Bag item
"Today A Reader Tomorrow A Leader" Tote Bag
CA$15

Tote bag with zipper & side pocket.

Dimensions: 15" x 1/2" x12"

Cloth Shoulder Bag item
Cloth Shoulder Bag
CA$12

Pack of 5 Mini Cards item
Pack of 5 Mini Cards
CA$10

Dimensions: 3" x 4"

Set of Hot Pads item
Set of Hot Pads
CA$14

Dimensions: 7" x7"

Set of Hot Pads item
Set of Hot Pads
CA$14

Dimensions: 7" x7"

Set of Hot Pads (large) item
Set of Hot Pads (large)
CA$16

Dimensions: 10.5" x 11"

Pencil Case 1 item
Pencil Case 1
CA$6

Pencil Case 2 item
Pencil Case 2
CA$6

Pencil Case 3 item
Pencil Case 3
CA$6

Pencil Case 4 item
Pencil Case 4
CA$6

Pencil Case 6 item
Pencil Case 6
CA$6

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Multicoloured item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Multicoloured
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Blue item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Blue
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Light Blue item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Light Blue
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Yellow item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Yellow
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Light Green item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Light Green
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

Necklace & Bracelet Set - Pink item
Necklace & Bracelet Set - Pink
CA$10

Each bead is hand rolled from paper scraps!

