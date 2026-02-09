Capital Circus

Capital Circus

Summer Camp 2026

302 Legget Dr #126

Kanata, ON K2K 1Y3, Canada

General Admission
$425

Enjoy the weekly Circus program with access to all main activities.

Full week of circus instruction (Acrobatics, Aerial Arts, Juggling, and more).

Daily sessions from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Family Admission
$383

Registering siblings or multiple children from the same household? Save 10% on each registration when you book for 2 or more campers! Full week of circus instruction (Acrobatics, Aerial Arts, Juggling, and more).

Daily sessions from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Please ensure you select a quantity of 2 or more to activate this rate. You will be prompted to enter individual camper details for each child at checkout.

Post-Care
$42

Need a later pick-up? Our Post-Care program provides a safe and relaxed environment for campers after the main program ends.

  • Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM (Monday–Friday)
  • Activities: Supervised quiet play, board games, and winding down in the lounge.
  • Note: Please ensure you provide a small extra nut-free snack for your child to enjoy during this time. Late fees apply for pick-ups after 5:30 PM.
