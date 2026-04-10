Spark Hope For Kids Inc

Hosted by

Spark Hope For Kids Inc

About this event

Summer Camp 2026: Strong Minds, Kind Hearts.

264 Victoria St N

Kitchener, ON N2H 5C8, Canada

Summer Camp Pass
$300

This is the full fee and includes all camp activities and daily snacks.

Summer Camp Pass - Deposit Fee
$150

We understand that finances can be challenging. Reserve your child's spot with a 50% deposit. Smaller payments can be made after the deposit is paid. The final payment will become due by July 31, 2026. The subsequent payments must be paid via e-transfer to [email protected]. The security question and password will be sent to you via email.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!