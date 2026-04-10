Summer Camp 2026: Strong Minds, Kind Hearts.

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About this event
This is the full fee and includes all camp activities and daily snacks.
We understand that finances can be challenging. Reserve your child's spot with a 50% deposit. Smaller payments can be made after the deposit is paid. The final payment will become due by July 31, 2026. The subsequent payments must be paid via e-transfer to [email protected]. The security question and password will be sent to you via email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!