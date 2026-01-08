Grade 1-6 Summer Camp

About this event
Covers costs for your camper and helps sustain camp for the future. Your contribution supports scholarships, programming, and ensures our community can continue to grow. ($200 Charitable donation receipt)
Covers your costs and helps make camp possible for others. Choosing this tier contributes toward accessibility while keeping camp sustainable. ($100 Charitable donation receipt)
Covers the actual cost of food and programming. This is what it takes to run camp per person.
A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community.
A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community. If you need further support through our scholarship options please email [email protected].
