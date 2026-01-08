Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

Summer Camp (Grade 7-12)

51244 Range Rd 220

Sherwood Park, AB T8E 1G8, Canada

Community Builder
$550

Covers costs for your camper and helps sustain camp for the future. Your contribution supports scholarships, programming, and ensures our community can continue to grow. ($200 Charitable donation receipt)

Supporter
$450

Covers your costs and helps make camp possible for others. Choosing this tier contributes toward accessibility while keeping camp sustainable. ($100 Charitable donation receipt)

True Cost
$350

Covers the actual cost of food and programming. This is what it takes to run camp per person.

Accessible Rate
$250

A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community.

Supported Rate
$150

A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community. If you need further support through our scholarship options please email [email protected].

