Summer Camp Payment

Hello Homework Club Families,





We are excited to share that Summer Camp 2026 registration is officially OPEN — and as part of our Homework Club family, you are receiving early access before registration opens to the public!





This year’s Summer Camp theme is “Who’s Your King?” — a fun, game show-inspired camp experience where campers will explore who God is and discover the many ways He loves, cares for, guides, and walks with us. Through exciting challenges, games, creativity, friendships, team experiences, biblical lessons, and unforgettable moments, campers will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and most importantly, have FUN!





Camp Details:



📅 Dates: July 6th – August 14th (6 Weeks)

🕙 Time: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

💲 Cost: $130 per child (Once the payment is made, it cannot be refunded)