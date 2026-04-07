Summer Fair 2026

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About this event
Ticket price per family
One Family Ticket needs to be purchased to enter into the fair
One Ticket per Pizza - two slices (only offered pre sale - Pizza cannot be purchased day of)
One Ticket per Pizza - two slices (only offered pre sale - Pizza cannot be purchased day of)
This ticket is available for pre purchase but also day of
1 ticket = 5$
Food items vary from 5$ to 10$ per item
See email for menu
These tickets are used for some games, purchase of drinks, chips and candies
Games will require 1-2 tickets per game
Food will require 1-2 tickets per item
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!