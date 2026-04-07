Association Foyer-Ecole Ecole Primaire Beaconsfield

Hosted by

Association Foyer-Ecole Ecole Primaire Beaconsfield

About this event

Summer Fair 2026

General Admission
$20

Ticket price per family
One Family Ticket needs to be purchased to enter into the fair

Cheese Pizza Ticket (Yellow)
$5

One Ticket per Pizza - two slices (only offered pre sale - Pizza cannot be purchased day of)

Pepperoni Pizza Ticket (Yellow) (Copy)
$5

One Ticket per Pizza - two slices (only offered pre sale - Pizza cannot be purchased day of)

Food Truck Ticket (Red)
$5

This ticket is available for pre purchase but also day of

1 ticket = 5$

Food items vary from 5$ to 10$ per item
See email for menu

Food/Activity Ticket (Blue)
$1

These tickets are used for some games, purchase of drinks, chips and candies
Games will require 1-2 tickets per game
Food will require 1-2 tickets per item

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