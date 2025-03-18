19th Annual Fish Fry & Pig Roast Dinner

Current Paid or Approved Hatchery Volunteer Member
Current Paid or Approved Hatchery Volunteer Member
Group Table for 8
$320
Eight Individual Tickets. ( If you're bringing children 13 and under, they must have a ticket. We recommend ordering adult and children's tickets separately—we will follow your purchase. This helps us ensure you're all seated together at the same table.)
Eight Individual Tickets. ( If you're bringing children 13 and under, they must have a ticket. We recommend ordering adult and children's tickets separately—we will follow your purchase. This helps us ensure you're all seated together at the same table.)
Child
Free
Children 13 and under accompanied are free and will be assigned a ticket and table setting with a Parent holding a General Adult Ticket or Member.
Children 13 and under accompanied are free and will be assigned a ticket and table setting with a Parent holding a General Adult Ticket or Member.
Donation Ticket
$40
If you’d like to support the event but aren’t able to attend, you can still purchase a ticket (or two!). Your support is greatly appreciated and goes a long way in helping the hatchery.
Thank you for your continued support!
If you’d like to support the event but aren’t able to attend, you can still purchase a ticket (or two!). Your support is greatly appreciated and goes a long way in helping the hatchery.
Thank you for your continued support!
Add a donation for NORTH HASTINGS COMMUNITY FISH HATCHERY
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!