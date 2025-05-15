MMGC Summer Picnic 2025

Kids under 5 are free. On the Checkout page, the ticketing platform will prompt you to add a Tip to support the platform and keep it free. If you prefer not to tip, you may select 'Other' and choose $0 CAD.

Kids under 5 are free. On the Checkout page, the ticketing platform will prompt you to add a Tip to support the platform and keep it free. If you prefer not to tip, you may select 'Other' and choose $0 CAD.

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