MMGC Summer Picnic 2025

Kids under 5 are free. On the Checkout page, the ticketing platform will prompt you to add a Tip to support the platform and keep it free. If you prefer not to tip, you may select 'Other' and choose $0 CAD.
Kids under 5 are free. On the Checkout page, the ticketing platform will prompt you to add a Tip to support the platform and keep it free. If you prefer not to tip, you may select 'Other' and choose $0 CAD.
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