Hosted by

Mulberry Meadows Gujarati

About this event

MMGC Summer Picnic 2025

2290 Greenwood Rd

Ajax, ON L1T 4S4, Canada

General admission(Pls read description)
$25
Kids under 5 are free. On the Checkout page, the ticketing platform will prompt you to add a Tip to support the platform and keep it free. If you prefer not to tip, you may select 'Other' and choose $0 CAD.
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