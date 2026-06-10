VI Gujarati Society

Hosted by

VI Gujarati Society

About this event

Summer Picnic

Transfer Beach Blvd

Ladysmith, BC V9G 1B5, Canada

Adult RSVP – Age 14 and Up
Free

Please select this option for each guest who is 14 years old or older. This helps us confirm the adult/youth headcount for food, seating, games, and event planning.
Cost: Free

Kids RSVP – Age 6 to 13
Free

Please select this option for each child between 6 and 13 years old. This helps us plan kids’ food portions, games, and activities properly.
Cost: Free

Baby / Young Child RSVP – Under 6
Free

Please select this option for each child who is under 6 years old. This helps us keep an accurate family headcount and plan space and arrangements.
Cost: Free

Add a donation for VI Gujarati Society

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