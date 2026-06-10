Summer Picnic

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Please select this option for each guest who is 14 years old or older. This helps us confirm the adult/youth headcount for food, seating, games, and event planning.
Cost: Free
Please select this option for each child between 6 and 13 years old. This helps us plan kids’ food portions, games, and activities properly.
Cost: Free
Please select this option for each child who is under 6 years old. This helps us keep an accurate family headcount and plan space and arrangements.
Cost: Free
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