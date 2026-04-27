Summer Registration Application fee

About this event
Please note, families who have not attended one of our club programs in the past 3 months Would be considered a New Member.
The registration fee 1 per family is used to cover the administrative costs of processing your application and is non-refundable.
If you have any questions or need support, please feel free to reach out. We’re here to help and look forward to welcoming your family back to the club!
Please note, families who have not attended one of our club programs in the past 3 months Would be considered a New Member, previous attendance will be verified.
The registration fee 1 per family is used to cover the administrative costs of processing your application and is non-refundable.
If you have any questions or need support, please feel free to reach out. We’re here to help and look forward to welcoming your family back to the club!
Note: For active Club members, if this fee is prohibitive to your child's ability to participate in summer camps, please reach out to your Club coordinator.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!