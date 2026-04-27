Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area Society

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Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area Society

About this event

Summer Registration Application fee

External Families- New Member Rate
$50

If you are not an active Club member you can register for camp beginning May 15, 2026.

Non-member registration fee for Summer Camps is $50 per family.

We’re glad to have you connected with our club programs!

Please note, families who have not attended one of our club programs in the past 3 months Would be considered a New Member.

The registration fee 1 per family is used to cover the administrative costs of processing your application and is non-refundable.

If you have any questions or need support, please feel free to reach out. We’re here to help and look forward to welcoming your family back to the club!

Internal Families of BGCBigs
$5

Active Club members (within the last 3 months), may register for camp beginning April 30, 2026.

Club member registration fee for Summer Camps is $5 per family

We’re glad to have you connected with our club programs!

Please note, families who have not attended one of our club programs in the past 3 months Would be considered a New Member, previous attendance will be verified.

The registration fee 1 per family is used to cover the administrative costs of processing your application and is non-refundable.

If you have any questions or need support, please feel free to reach out. We’re here to help and look forward to welcoming your family back to the club!


Note: For active Club members, if this fee is prohibitive to your child's ability to participate in summer camps, please reach out to your Club coordinator.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!