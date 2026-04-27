Summer Registration Application fee

If you are not an active Club member you can register for camp beginning May 15, 2026.

Non-member registration fee for Summer Camps is $50 per family.

We’re glad to have you connected with our club programs!

Please note, families who have not attended one of our club programs in the past 3 months Would be considered a New Member.

The registration fee 1 per family is used to cover the administrative costs of processing your application and is non-refundable.

If you have any questions or need support, please feel free to reach out. We’re here to help and look forward to welcoming your family back to the club!